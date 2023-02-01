Black Moon pop-up exhibit displayed at Mother Road Market during February

Mother Road Market will be hosting a pop-up shop and art exhibition in its Limited Time Only Market through the month of February.

Tulsa’s all-Black artists collective Black Moon will feature pieces from 11 artists in the exhibit.

Black Moon has a mission of breaking standards, pushing innovation and cultivating creativity among local and global communities, as well as showing representation through diversity in the artistic world.

The exhibit will display works from C.A.P., Jiji Coul, Omni Meraki, nosamyrag , Elizabeth Henley , Melody Allen , Rah, Summer Lynae , Ori Tala, Alexandra O’Neal and KB.

From paintings and sculptures to linocuts and ceramics, works displayed will range in media.

“We are so excited to be able to highlight the artistic works created by our artists to sell within Mother Road Market,” said Beth Henley with Black Moon. “This gives our community a chance to support Black Creatives in a new and special way. Not only are you being a patron of the arts, but you are leaving with the hard-labored, beautifully curated work of some very talented local artists.”

The exhibit will be open from Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., each week in February.

