Related
Acadian Thruway closed at overpass for work on railroad bridge Saturday
Potential for more flooding Thursday has residents worried
Beautiful Sunday to wrap up the weekend
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
LWFC Approves Resolution to Add 1,906 Acres Donated by Chevron USA to Salvador WMA
Today, rain to showers and a large drop in temperatures
Chilly start, but warming trend on tap
New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned
Learn more about upcoming MOVEBR traffic, infrastructure projects
DOTD building new 'diverging diamond interchange' in Baton Rouge
Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge
One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
Sunshine returns, looking good into the weekend
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
Iberville students receive kits to help identify them if they go missing
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Capital region could see spike in COVID-19 cases during February
Gloomy weather continues today with rain likely on Thursday
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0