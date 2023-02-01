ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Potential for more flooding Thursday has residents worried

BATON ROUGE - Puddles still sit on Iberia Street, nearly three days after the capital area got soaked with more than four inches of rain. "It was like a lake out here. The water was even higher than my knees when I went out on Sunday," resident Patricia Lundy said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Beautiful Sunday to wrap up the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are not quite as cold this Sunday. They are starting out in the 40s rather than 30s with a few passing clouds. We’ll become mostly sunny again today with warmer highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be a nice night. However, we...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Today, rain to showers and a large drop in temperatures

NEW ORLEANS — The Northshore has been experiencing light to near moderate rainfall since the late morning hours. Expect South Shore Parishes to experience rain as early as 1:30 PM for the River Parishes, and around 2 PM near Kenner. All other South Shore locations around late afternoon and evening hours. Wet commute, umbrellas and jacket weather will be needed for afternoon commute on the Northshore -- as temperatures are in the low 50s. As for the evening commute, including the South Shore, jacket, umbrella and a wet ride home is in the forecast. The reason for expected change in local temperatures, while there is a warm front brushing the coastal shores of SELA warm air will fall shy of the Northshore and Lake Front. But an area of high pressure over northeastern Arkansas and western Tennessee is pushing the line of snow, freezing rain and showers deeper through Louisiana. Our local temperatures could see up to 10-20° drop in local temperatures. The associated low will continue to usher in rain and showers into the midnight and beyond. Rainfall totals .02-.70" inches possible. The highest amounts will be across the Northshore. New Orleans .09 - .15" inches expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Chilly start, but warming trend on tap

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re off to a chilly start to our weekend with temperatures starting around the freezing mark Saturday. The weekend forecast is a good one, especially after the wet week we had. Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s. There will be some cool things in the night sky to look forward to this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders say the 35 million dollar project on Lee Drive could take away some residential property. Developers are finalizing the plans for Lee Drive, hoping to alleviate some of the traffic for drivers, and those who live around the area. “For me, I feel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Learn more about upcoming MOVEBR traffic, infrastructure projects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will get the opportunity to learn more about upcoming and ongoing traffic and infrastructure projects around the Capital City. MOVEBR announced the 1st Thursday Outlook Call for the month of February will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

DOTD building new 'diverging diamond interchange' in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A relatively new design to move traffic through a busy intersection is coming to Pecue Lane. It's called a diverging diamond interchange. The second of its kind in the state of Louisiana will be constructed during phase three of the Pecue Lane Expansion project. “This was going...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Sunshine returns, looking good into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Skies will clear out this morning as drier air filters into the region. Even with returning sunshine though, it will stay cool, with highs topping out in the upper 50s. Weekend Outlook. The news is good for any weekend plans you may have, although Saturday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gloomy weather continues today with rain likely on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front slipped to our south on Tuesday and will remain parked along the coast today. Moisture riding up-and-over the front will continue to produce mainly overcast skies, helping to keep it rather chilly today, with highs only in the low 50s. A few...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy