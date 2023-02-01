ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawmakers and community activists are not happy with College Board revisions regarding Black history

By Will Lewis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBtns_0kZMg8Uh00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina congresswoman Alma Adams started Wednesday addressing colleagues on the House floor in Washington, D.C., about Black history.

“Black history is American history,” said Adams. “But it is important to remember it is an ancient history.”

Adams also talks about how many conservatives are trying to erase the narrative.

“Black history is more important than ever, and if it weren’t so important,” added Adams. “They wouldn’t try to stop us from teaching it.”

The College Board is revising the curriculum for Advanced Placement African American courses. The revisions come after Florida governor Ron DeSantis vowed to eliminate critical race theory as he prepares for a presidential campaign.

The College Board removed Critical Race Theory from the coursework and made teaching about the Black Lives Matter movement optional.

“The state of Florida’s letter to the college board claimed the course lacks educational value,” said Adams. “I disagree; we can’t afford to remove critical thinking from our curriculum.”

“Essentially, it’s like you’re taking one big eraser, and it’s like let’s forget all of this right,” community advocate Ohavia Phillips said. “So, it’s like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King; he came, he did the best he could, he gave his life to the service. But then it’s like, wait, there’s another part of that as well.”

Phillips works with area youth, and she says the move takes away pieces of African American history and everything connected to the subject.

“We cannot forget about the other side of this, that’s queer awareness, feminism, honoring aspects of organizations like Black Lives Matter,” added Phillips. “All of these are important aspects of African American history period.”

Plus, the news came out on the first day of Black History Month.

“The respectable thing I can get out is the audacity of just the continuation of hiding the history on such an important day and important month in history,” said Phillips.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 15

Related
Enigma In Black

What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?

I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.
FLORIDA STATE
wmay.com

Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida

Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Indy Week

NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
FLORIDA STATE
wvtm13.com

Political experts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' view on diversity and inclusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Alabama Republican Party's winter dinner in Birmingham in March. DeSantis recently made headlines after blocking funds for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in his state. DeSantis calls diversity and inclusion programs “discriminatory" and believes they’re part...
FLORIDA STATE
WCNC

Puberty blockers, transgender treatment targeted in new NC bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina could become the latest state to block transgender minors from receiving the treatment they seek. Five Republican lawmakers on Wednesday filed a bill that would outlaw hormone treatments and puberty blockers for anyone under 18 years old. House Bill 43 would make it illegal...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers

(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Queen City News

Queen City News

74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy