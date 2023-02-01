Read full article on original website
The Heartbreaking Death Of Laverne & Shirley Actor Cindy Williams
Actor Cindy Williams has died at the age of 75 after battling with an illness. This was confirmed by her family members in a statement obtained by ABC News. Williams was perhaps most well-known for her role in "Laverne & Shirley," a spinoff of the popular sitcom "Happy Days." She starred as the lovable Shirley Feeney alongside her costar Penny Marshall, who played her best friend and roommate Laverne. Williams is also known for her roles in "American Graffiti" and "The Creature Wasn't Nice" (via IMDb).
Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
Harper's Bazaar
Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
Madonna Brings Lady Gaga and Wednesday Dance Together in Viral Video
Madonna, the iconic pop star, has taken to social media to share a dance video that has the internet talking. The 64-year-old artist decided to jump on the latest trend by recreating the Wednesday dance from Netflix’s hit series, accompanied by Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit song Bloody Mary.
Taylor Lautner and His Wife Open Up About the Mental Toll of Being Targeted by Paparazzi
Taylor Lautner and his wife, whose name is also Taylor Lautner, are opening up about increased attention in recent years and its effect. In a Feb. 2 episode of "The Toast," the couple spoke about paparazzi leaking photos of their intimate California wedding in November 2022, and the media frenzy that ensued once it became clear that Mrs. Lautner, who also goes by Tay, would be taking her husband's last name, thus making them both have the same exact name.
Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron's "Beautiful Son" Has Passed Away After Premature Birth
Sarah Herron of "The Bachelor" gave birth to son Oliver with fiancé Dylan Brown on Jan. 28 when she was 24 weeks pregnant. Tragically, Oliver "passed away in his dad's arms shortly after." Herron shared her heartbreak via Instagram on Feb 1. "There are no words for the magnitude...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.
New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar: Josh Is Evil, and I'm Starting to Think He Always Will Be
Jinger Duggar is not holding back these days. Earlier this week, Jinger’s long-awaited memoir finally hit bookstores (or e-reader devices, if you prefer), and as expected, the 29-year-old mother of two portrays the people who raised her in a less-than-flattering light. Jinger revealed that she was raised in a...
Hello, Zendaya's New Honey-Blond Hair Color
Is Zendaya in her blond era? It seems so. On Feb. 3, the actor posted a coy selfie to her Instagram Stories where you could only see her from the chin down, and not only was her new bob haircut in the frame, but it also appeared to be dyed a lighter color.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dead at 64
Lisa Loring, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom, has died at the age of 64. The post Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dead at 64 appeared first on KYMA.
bravotv.com
Amelia Hamlin Is Rocking a Mustache — and Feeling “More Beautiful and Powerful Than Ever”
Lisa Rinna’s model daughter took on an unexpected beauty look for a recent Vivienne Westwood photo shoot. Amelia Gray Hamlin is again playing with her look in a daring, experimental way, recently rocking a long, flowing mustache for a new campaign for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. “To say...
bravotv.com
People Are Saying Madison Looks Like Dorit — And PK Has Officially Entered the Chat
RHOBH husband Paul Kemsley addressed the similarities between his wife, Dorit Kemsley, and Southern Charm-er Madison LeCroy. After Madison LeCroy shared a gorgeous après-ski snap on January 26, fans flooded the comments section to note their inability to distinguish the Southern Charm-er from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley.
wegotthiscovered.com
A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming
No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
Forget Roses — Kourtney Kardashian Just Dedicated Her Manicure to Travis
Kourtney Kardashian wears her heart on her sleeve and her husband's initials on her nails. To kick off the season of love, Kardashian shared a photo gallery showing how she's celebrating with her partner, Travis Barker. The post featured a variety of romantic moments and memories, among them being Kardashian's eye-catching glossy red initial manicure with the letters "T" and "B" painted on top.
Cindy Williams, Best Known as One Half of 'Laverne & Shirley,' Passes Away at Age 75
In one memorable episode of the popular ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley, Laverne (played by the late Penny Marshall) wrote a beautiful poem about her friend and roommate Shirley (Cindy Williams). The episode centers around Shirley falling in love with the beatnik subculture that rose to fame in the early 1950s. Laverne was less enamored with the vibes, but she gave it her all.
Lourdes Leon Is Fashionably Late to the Marc Jacobs Show in a Denim Bustier
On Feb. 2, Lourdes Leon — the daughter of legendary pop star Madonna — got all dressed up to attend Marc Jacobs's spring 2023 fashion show in New York City. But thanks to a now-viral TikTok video, some fans are speculating that she was actually denied entry. In preparation for the event, the 26-year-old model wore a full denim look featuring a long jean skirt with a thigh-high leg slit and a matching bustier top. However, according to People, her seat at the show remained empty.
BFFs Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Team Up to Get Revenge in the "Moving On" Trailer
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are teaming up once again! In the new movie "Moving On," they star as estranged friends who come together when one of their friends dies. But it's not for cuddles, kisses, and apologies — Fonda's character wants to kill their friend's widower, and Tomlin's character eventually goes along with the plan. Fonda's character also reunites with "her great love," played by Richard Roundtree, adding some major complications to their plot. Watch the trailer for the film ahead.
ComicBook
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
‘The Worst Person in the World’ Producer Thomas Robsahm to Produce Divorce Tale ‘Loveable,’ TrustNordisk Boards Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Worst Person in the World” producer Thomas Robsahm is set to produce “Loveable,” another contemporary relationship movie headlined by Scandinavian stars Helga Guren (“22. juli”) and Oddgeir Thune (“Blind Spot”). Scandinavia’s leading sales company TrustNordisk is representing “Loveable” in international markets. “Loveable” will mark the long-gestated feature debut of Lilja Ingolfsdottir, who has directed a flurry of well-received shorts, including “Neglect,” and is teaching directing and filmmaking at the Norwegian Film School. Penned by Ingolfsdottir, “Loveable” follows Maria, 40, who juggles four children and a demanding career while her second husband, Sigmund, travels all the time. One evening, Sigmund...
