The Heartbreaking Death Of Laverne & Shirley Actor Cindy Williams

Actor Cindy Williams has died at the age of 75 after battling with an illness. This was confirmed by her family members in a statement obtained by ABC News. Williams was perhaps most well-known for her role in "Laverne & Shirley," a spinoff of the popular sitcom "Happy Days." She starred as the lovable Shirley Feeney alongside her costar Penny Marshall, who played her best friend and roommate Laverne. Williams is also known for her roles in "American Graffiti" and "The Creature Wasn't Nice" (via IMDb).
Harper's Bazaar

Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes

Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
POPSUGAR

Taylor Lautner and His Wife Open Up About the Mental Toll of Being Targeted by Paparazzi

Taylor Lautner and his wife, whose name is also Taylor Lautner, are opening up about increased attention in recent years and its effect. In a Feb. 2 episode of "The Toast," the couple spoke about paparazzi leaking photos of their intimate California wedding in November 2022, and the media frenzy that ensued once it became clear that Mrs. Lautner, who also goes by Tay, would be taking her husband's last name, thus making them both have the same exact name.
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar: Josh Is Evil, and I'm Starting to Think He Always Will Be

Jinger Duggar is not holding back these days. Earlier this week, Jinger’s long-awaited memoir finally hit bookstores (or e-reader devices, if you prefer), and as expected, the 29-year-old mother of two portrays the people who raised her in a less-than-flattering light. Jinger revealed that she was raised in a...
POPSUGAR

Hello, Zendaya's New Honey-Blond Hair Color

Is Zendaya in her blond era? It seems so. On Feb. 3, the actor posted a coy selfie to her Instagram Stories where you could only see her from the chin down, and not only was her new bob haircut in the frame, but it also appeared to be dyed a lighter color.
bravotv.com

People Are Saying Madison Looks Like Dorit — And PK Has Officially Entered the Chat

RHOBH husband Paul Kemsley addressed the similarities between his wife, Dorit Kemsley, and Southern Charm-er Madison LeCroy. After Madison LeCroy shared a gorgeous après-ski snap on January 26, fans flooded the comments section to note their inability to distinguish the Southern Charm-er from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley.
wegotthiscovered.com

A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming

No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
POPSUGAR

Forget Roses — Kourtney Kardashian Just Dedicated Her Manicure to Travis

Kourtney Kardashian wears her heart on her sleeve and her husband's initials on her nails. To kick off the season of love, Kardashian shared a photo gallery showing how she's celebrating with her partner, Travis Barker. The post featured a variety of romantic moments and memories, among them being Kardashian's eye-catching glossy red initial manicure with the letters "T" and "B" painted on top.
Distractify

Cindy Williams, Best Known as One Half of 'Laverne & Shirley,' Passes Away at Age 75

In one memorable episode of the popular ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley, Laverne (played by the late Penny Marshall) wrote a beautiful poem about her friend and roommate Shirley (Cindy Williams). The episode centers around Shirley falling in love with the beatnik subculture that rose to fame in the early 1950s. Laverne was less enamored with the vibes, but she gave it her all.
POPSUGAR

Lourdes Leon Is Fashionably Late to the Marc Jacobs Show in a Denim Bustier

On Feb. 2, Lourdes Leon — the daughter of legendary pop star Madonna — got all dressed up to attend Marc Jacobs's spring 2023 fashion show in New York City. But thanks to a now-viral TikTok video, some fans are speculating that she was actually denied entry. In preparation for the event, the 26-year-old model wore a full denim look featuring a long jean skirt with a thigh-high leg slit and a matching bustier top. However, according to People, her seat at the show remained empty.
POPSUGAR

BFFs Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Team Up to Get Revenge in the "Moving On" Trailer

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are teaming up once again! In the new movie "Moving On," they star as estranged friends who come together when one of their friends dies. But it's not for cuddles, kisses, and apologies — Fonda's character wants to kill their friend's widower, and Tomlin's character eventually goes along with the plan. Fonda's character also reunites with "her great love," played by Richard Roundtree, adding some major complications to their plot. Watch the trailer for the film ahead.
Variety

‘The Worst Person in the World’ Producer Thomas Robsahm to Produce Divorce Tale ‘Loveable,’ TrustNordisk Boards Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Worst Person in the World” producer Thomas Robsahm is set to produce “Loveable,” another contemporary relationship movie headlined by Scandinavian stars Helga Guren (“22. juli”) and Oddgeir Thune (“Blind Spot”). Scandinavia’s leading sales company TrustNordisk is representing “Loveable” in international markets. “Loveable” will mark the long-gestated feature debut of Lilja Ingolfsdottir, who has directed a flurry of well-received shorts, including “Neglect,” and is teaching directing and filmmaking at the Norwegian Film School. Penned by Ingolfsdottir, “Loveable” follows Maria, 40, who juggles four children and a demanding career while her second husband, Sigmund, travels all the time. One evening, Sigmund...
