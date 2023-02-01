Taylor Lautner and his wife, whose name is also Taylor Lautner, are opening up about increased attention in recent years and its effect. In a Feb. 2 episode of "The Toast," the couple spoke about paparazzi leaking photos of their intimate California wedding in November 2022, and the media frenzy that ensued once it became clear that Mrs. Lautner, who also goes by Tay, would be taking her husband's last name, thus making them both have the same exact name.

