sandovalsignpost.com
Lights Out in Bernalillo
Things are looking brighter for downtown Bernalillo. The process has already begun to replace faulty components on more than 30 decorative street lamps along a stretch of Camino del Pueblo – also NM 313 – between Calle del Norte and Calle del Presidente that were part of phase III of the town’s Streetscape project.
Feds fund project to slow speeds on Coors, add bike lanes, sidewalks on two-mile stretch
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stretch of road where numerous drivers and pedestrians have died or been seriously injured in car crashes is being targeted by the feds for multi-million dollar grant to address road safety. Bernalillo County has been awarded $6.3-million dollars in federal funding for a two-mile project on Coors that will reshape the roadway. […]
Albuquerque to introduce new limits on Airbnbs, bring more housing to area
According to the city, it would mitigate the over usage of short-term rentals and increase the number of affordable houses available for people to live in.
Fuzzy family member rescued by Santa Fe Fire Department
Authorities are still investigating.
rrobserver.com
Pond project at Inca Rd. and Afuste Rd receives excellence award
Arial view of Lisbon Pond Project. (Courtesy photo) The Southern Sandoval County Arroyo Flood Control Authority(SSCAFCA) Lisbon Pond Project Received the ACEC New Mexico Engineering Excellence Award. “Vital infrastructure projects like this one bring meaningful protection to many Rio Rancho residents and help give residents peace of mind during the...
KOAT 7
Shooting in NW Albuquerque sends one to hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting occurred today near Coors Boulevard NW and Hanover Road NW, a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed. One person was transported to a hospital as a result. KOAT was at the scene soon after the shooting. When more information becomes available, KOAT...
Motorcyclist dies after Albuquerque crash, police say
APD's Motors Unit is taking over the investigation.
Albuquerque Police make changes to help response times
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is making changes to get to calls faster. The department has been criticized for years for its response times. Chief Harold Medina said the department needs to do better, which is why APD started implementing changes at the end of 2022 to cut down response times. He says […]
ladailypost.com
Traffic Alert: Multiple Car Crash … Avoid Main Hill Road
The Los Alamos Police Department has issued an alert to motorists that a crash involving multiple vehicles has occurred in the westbound lane of N.M. 502 heading up the Main Hill Road (just below the twin tanks). Police are advising motorists to avoid the left lane, merge right and drive...
KRQE News 13
Video shows moments after a drunk driver crashed into an emergency vehicle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drinking and driving is a nonstop problem in New Mexico, but it’s not often you see a suspected drunk driver crash into an emergency vehicle. That’s what happened at a major South Valley intersection. Story continues below:. Crime: Albuquerque FBI task force seizes...
VIDEO: Driver rams into San Juan County Deputy cruiser, shot fired
The deputy involved is on leave as the investigation continues.
PNM hosting payment assistance event Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event in Albuquerque’s International District Saturday February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International District Library. The event will help customers pay their past-due electric bills. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers […]
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
Santa Fe County Sheriff offering bonus for new deputies
SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Like some other law enforcement agencies, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is looking to boost its ranks. To do so, they’re offering cash and other incentives. “The county commissioners have approved the new bonus incentive hiring packages, which helps to make our agency more competitive with similar law enforcement […]
newmexicopbs.org
Law Enforcement Calls Body Camera Equipment “Trash”
02.03.23 – This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to updates from two of New Mexico’s police forces, including claims from the Bernalillo County Sheriff that their current body camera systems “are trash.”. Host: Gene Grant. The Line Opinion...
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
KOAT 7
House fire in southwest Albuquerque
Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Asks Drivers Use In Far Right Lanes On Main Hill Road Due To Accident In Westbound Lanes Near Water Tanks
Los Alamos Police Department is asking drivers to remain in the far right lanes on the Main Hill Road Thursday morning due to an accident neat the water towers. More information will be published as it becomes available.
Inquiries flood in about St. Pius school 8th-grade expansion
The school announced expansion plans Monday to add 8th grade after decades of being a high school-only school.
