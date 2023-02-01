TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Independent Florida Alligator
First Black female UF student body president returns for Black History Month
As the first and only Black woman to serve as student body president at UF, Pamela Bingham is no stranger to spurring positive change while occupying predominantly white spaces. This Black History Month, she’s imploring UF students to do the same. The 58-year-old UF alum visited her alma mater...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
WCJB
University of Florida attorneys want to move forward with conflict-of-interest lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorneys for the University of Florida want a hearing in a legal dispute over UF’s conflict of interest policy. UF professors say the lawsuit is now moot because their concerns are resolved, but lawyers for the university administration want the court to move forward with the case.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville commissioners ignore data while declaring dual crises
In Thursday’s Gainesville City Commission Meeting, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) reported its final crime statistics for 2022. When we published our Jail booking log summary (part 1 and part 2), GPD crime statistics were only available through the third quarter of 2022. Before citizens were allowed to see this data, city commissioners had already declared a “traffic violence crisis,” and they declared a pre-planned “gun violence crisis” immediately after GPD Chief Lonnie Scott’s presentation. The numbers are getting worse, but they do not justify the declaration of dual crises.
mycbs4.com
UF professor reacts to Gov. Desantis blocking DEI & CRT programs
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans today to block colleges in Florida from having programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory. DeSantis says the proposed legislation will "ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." These bureaucracies...
WCJB
Three NCFL state colleges remove diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory ideology classes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On January 18, Florida College System presidents which includes Florida Gateway College, College of Central Florida and Santa Fe College publicly supported Governor Ron DeSantis’ vision of higher education. This may affect the University of Florida. “For me it doesn’t matter where a topic falls...
WCJB
Leanne Wong’s two perfect 10.0′s lead UF gymnastics team past Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WCJB) -Florida sophomore Leanne Wong scored a pair of perfect 10.0′s for the second time this season to lead the No. 2 Gator gymnastics team over No. 18 Arkansas on Friday night in Fayetteville. Wong earned perfect marks on both bars and beam as Florida prevailed, 197.875 to 197.400.
mainstreetdailynews.com
VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic
The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
wuft.org
Vintage market scheduled for this weekend in Gainesville as they grow in popularity
Some have overflowing closets. Some are experts at navigating estate or garage sales. Some just love vintage clothes. But all are looking to start local and community-friendly businesses. Vendors from all over north central Florida traveled to Gainesville in early January to participate in the Florida Vintage Market. The festival,...
wuft.org
Gainesville residents want state investigation into GRU; city credit rating gets downgraded
Members of a Gainesville Facebook group described the relationship between Gainesville Regional Utilities and the people of Alachua County as toxic. The comparison was made last month at a legislative delegation meeting between the Gainesville City Commission and members of the public. Angela Casteel, 47, the administrator of the group,...
WCJB
‘Chomp Hate’: UF Jewish community offers alternative to ‘Ye was right’ group
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Don’t take the bait, that was the message from the University of Florida’s Jewish community after a group they described as “instigators” arrived on campus to spread a hateful message. On Thursday, a group set up a table at the Plaza of...
WCJB
Lancaster Correctional Institution holds graduation ceremony for 25 inmates
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections will hold a graduation ceremony for 25 inmates who will receive their GED’s, career and technical education, or faith and character-based program certificates on Friday. The event will be held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton. The FDC offers...
WCJB
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry
MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville City Commission declares gun violence public health crisis
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville City Commission voted to declare gun violence a public health crisis in the City of Gainesville at today’s regular meeting. The agenda item was proposed by Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker, who said, “Preventing gun violence takes more than police.” She read from a Brookings Institute article that said, “homicide is one of the leading causes of death for Black males… We are beginning to see the targeting of social factors within high-crime communities become integrated into cities’ public safety initiatives more and more. Mayors in Houston and New York City have implemented police reforms that fund more focused policing alternatives aimed at mental health and other social programming.”
wuft.org
Gainesville man seeks compensation for home destroyed by flooding
On July 7, 2021, Mark Dake’s home was flooded with 36 inches of water during Hurricane Elsa. Dake lived in the Emerald Woods neighborhood in north Gainesville from 2011 until the flood left him homeless for two weeks. He has lived in a mobile home since then. “I’m not...
WCJB
Communities across North Central Florida set to receive money for broadband services
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some rural areas of North Central Florida are about to get broadband internet. The state is awarding $144 million for broadband services. The cities of Gainesville and Ocala are each getting $1.4 million. Micanopy is getting more than $4.5 million. Columbia County is set to receive...
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
