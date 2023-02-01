ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Details revealed for Life Hub for the homeless

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City will prove its name by becoming the fifth city in the nation to create a Life Hub for the homeless. At a public meeting, organizers unveiled the details of the facility which will be a year-round, 24/7 low barrier shelter for homeless men, women, children and even […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Local business owner proves life is what you BAKE it

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Icing, sprinkles, and decorations go a long way when it comes to Bre’s Cupcakin’ Around – and by a long way, I mean over $30,000 raised for members of her own community. https://fb.watch/iuIpVXn9yf/. 19-year-old Breanna Herrick is a freshman at Marietta...
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling overdose alert in effect through Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is bracing for what could be a weekend of drug-related health emergencies. The city has sent out an overdose spike alert which will stay in effect through Saturday. The alert goes out when at least three overdoses are recorded in a day or two in the surrounding region. Police say […]
WHEELING, WV
WFMJ.com

Hospital workers gather to demand concessions in new contract

As America enters year four of the COVID pandemic, many of its hospital workers say they're tired and fed up. "We've been without a contract since January 9," said Chrissy Lewis with Service Employees International Union District 99. A group of those workers at East Liverpool City Hospital Friday demanding...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Pet of the Week: Oreo

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Local K9 officers entered into photo contest for $500 donation

A number of local police dogs are vying for a donation from Blue Line Unlimited, a non-profit that helps first responders with training, equipment and education. The winner of Blue Line Unlimited's Police K9 Photo Contest will get a $500 grand prize. Struthers Police Department's K9 Recon, Columbiana County Sheriff's...
STRUTHERS, OH
WTRF

WVU competes at Scarlet and White Invite

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team competes in the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invite on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. The Mountaineers are running in the Distance Medley...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

‘Budget Book’ shows WV taxpayers where their money goes

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Workers—check your paystub. Do you know how much of your money is going to the government—or even where it’s being spent? A step toward transparency was taken this afternoon in Wheeling, where West Virginia’s state auditor unveiled a new online tool. Called the Budget Book, it shows all the money the […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy