Historic artifacts from hospital are saved before demolition occurs
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The former Ohio Valley Medical Center will soon be demolished. There was a wealth of history in those buildings. So those records and artifacts have been saved and preserved for posterity. Their new home is the Ohio County Public Library. There’s a civil war bone saw for doing amputations. And a […]
Details revealed for Life Hub for the homeless
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City will prove its name by becoming the fifth city in the nation to create a Life Hub for the homeless. At a public meeting, organizers unveiled the details of the facility which will be a year-round, 24/7 low barrier shelter for homeless men, women, children and even […]
Mon EMS now able to transport patients to Hope Hill Sobering Center
Intoxicated patients in Morgantown can now be sent to a new sobering center rather than ending up in the emergency room, or worse.
Local business owner proves life is what you BAKE it
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Icing, sprinkles, and decorations go a long way when it comes to Bre’s Cupcakin’ Around – and by a long way, I mean over $30,000 raised for members of her own community. https://fb.watch/iuIpVXn9yf/. 19-year-old Breanna Herrick is a freshman at Marietta...
Wheeling overdose alert in effect through Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is bracing for what could be a weekend of drug-related health emergencies. The city has sent out an overdose spike alert which will stay in effect through Saturday. The alert goes out when at least three overdoses are recorded in a day or two in the surrounding region. Police say […]
Homeless services in Clarksburg during cold temperatures
With frigid temperatures returning to us on Friday and Saturday, 12 News gathered information for people experiencing homelessness in Clarksburg.
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
Hospital workers gather to demand concessions in new contract
As America enters year four of the COVID pandemic, many of its hospital workers say they're tired and fed up. "We've been without a contract since January 9," said Chrissy Lewis with Service Employees International Union District 99. A group of those workers at East Liverpool City Hospital Friday demanding...
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Pet of the Week: Oreo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
West Virginia woman featured on Maybelline makeup ads after someone randomly noticed her eyelashes
A Bridgeport native secured a makeup modeling gig with Maybelline after someone randomly noticed her eyelashes.
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
‘Next LVL Energy’ bringing hundreds of jobs to Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major energy business just cut the ribbon for a new facility in Harrison County. Diversified Energy has tens of thousands of oil and gas wells across Appalachia. It held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for its new subsidiary called “Next LVL Energy.”. Its mission...
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately
SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
Local K9 officers entered into photo contest for $500 donation
A number of local police dogs are vying for a donation from Blue Line Unlimited, a non-profit that helps first responders with training, equipment and education. The winner of Blue Line Unlimited's Police K9 Photo Contest will get a $500 grand prize. Struthers Police Department's K9 Recon, Columbiana County Sheriff's...
WVU competes at Scarlet and White Invite
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team competes in the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invite on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. The Mountaineers are running in the Distance Medley...
‘Budget Book’ shows WV taxpayers where their money goes
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Workers—check your paystub. Do you know how much of your money is going to the government—or even where it’s being spent? A step toward transparency was taken this afternoon in Wheeling, where West Virginia’s state auditor unveiled a new online tool. Called the Budget Book, it shows all the money the […]
