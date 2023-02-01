Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KU Sports
Ames, Iowa — An already injury-riddled Kansas basketball team took another hit on Saturday afternoon, during a 68-53 loss at No. 13 Iowa State.
Sophomore forward Zach Clemence left Saturday’s game with a knee injury that KU coach Bill Self said was nothing “significant” but would keep the big man out for “an extended period of time.”. “We don’t know what that is,” Self said of Clemence’s injury which came...
KMBC.com
As Missouri legalizes marijuana, Kansas remains an outlier with marijuana laws
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas is one of four statesin the nation where marijuana is illegal. The other three are Idaho, Wyoming, and South Carolina. Along State Line Road, people in Kansas could face jail time for possessing marijuana. But 50 feet away, anyone over the age of 21 in Missouri can buy it and smoke it.
Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash
BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
Kansas City golf course’s transformation ranked among best in US
Golf Digest recently named Oakwood Country Club's golf course revamp as the third-best golf course transformation in the United States.
Man ejected, killed in eastern Kansas crash
A 46-year-old Spring Hill man was killed in a crash in eastern Kansas early Tuesday morning.
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
republic-online.com
Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul
Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
kmaland.com
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
Chinese spy balloon: Missouri resident's video appears to show floating foreign object
Residents in Montana, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois spotted the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering above their neighborhoods this week.
Watch: red-tailed hawk hit by truck in Kansas released back into the wild
LINWOOD (KSNT) – A bird of prey is getting a second chance at life thanks to the effort of local volunteers. Diane Johnson with Operation WildLife spoke with 27 News about the recent, successful recovery and release of a red-tailed hawk back into the wild. The happy moment was made possible through the efforts of […]
Cute Kids of the Day: Braelynn & Aria
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Twins Braelynn and Aria are our Cute Kids of the Day on their 2nd birthday.
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
WIBW
Black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month. Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop. The venue has flower and plant...
KAKE TV
Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
Comments / 0