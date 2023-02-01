ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KSN News

Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash

BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul

Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
kmaland.com

Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri

Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month. Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop. The venue has flower and plant...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
KANSAS STATE

