ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son’s final recorded video

By Jason Raven
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUGAg_0kZMfAD700

WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) — Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial Wednesday.

The prosecution shared data gathered from cell phones belonging to Alex, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh with the jury. A cell phone forensic expert from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) explained what was in that data.

After detailing phone records, Lieutenant Britt Dove was asked about any photos or videos taken on cell phones belonging to the Murdaughs. He found a video taken on Paul’s phone around 8:44 p.m. the night of the murders.

It shows Paul checking on a dog in one of the kennels. Lt. Dove testified three distinct voices can be heard in the footage.

Cell phone video taken by Paul Murdaugh

Prosecutors say Paul, Maggie and Alex were speaking in the video. In court, Murdaugh appeared to cry when it was played.

Later in the day, two of Paul’s friends testified one of the voices in the footage belonged to Alex.

Murdaugh had said the last time he had seen his family was at supper. The prosecution said this video places Murdaugh at the scene of the murders minutes before his family was killed.

In court Wednesday, Lt. Dove talked about data in the phones that records steps and phone orientation. He laid out Paul’s and Maggie’s final movements before their phones stopped showing activity.

The defense focused their attention on steps recorded by Alex’s phone and when the phone belonging to Maggie changed it’s orientation one last time around 9:06 pm. No steps were recorded from Maggie’s phone at that time. This was also around the time Alex called Maggie.

Defense attorney Phillip Barber questioned Lt. Dove about this. Dove said, “It appears the phones were not together being moved by the same person because they are both not recording steps.”

The prosecution brought the call log for Alex’s phone. According to Lt. Dove, a gap was discovered in that log. Calls placed to Maggie on the night of the murder did not appear in his phone log among other calls.

Maggie’s phone records showed Alex had called her five times that evening. Records show each call was not answered.

Court is in recess until 9:30 Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

(AP) – For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

State’s motive testimony could prolong Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several witnesses testified Thursady without the jury present about Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes as the state seeks to establish a motive in his murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 8 […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial

In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton man who strangled ex-girlfriend sentenced 50 years in prison: Report

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man who allegedly tried to set fire to the mobile home his ex-girlfriend lay dead has been convicted of her murder. Jarvise Terrel Jenkins, 38, was found guilty on Wednesday, Feb 1. by a Hampton County General Sessions Court jury of murdering Anelia Simone Garvin, 27, in December 2018. Jenkins is sentenced to 50 years in prison.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Law & Crime

‘No Objection At All’: Judge in Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Scolds Defense Attorneys for ‘Totally Inappropriate’ Complaint

The judge overseeing the Alex Murdaugh murder trial excoriated defense attorneys on Thursday morning for failing to object in the correct format the day before. The defendant’s legal team called the state’s line of questioning on alleged financial improprieties “totally improper,” but in the Colleton County court, that’s not enough to sustain such a complaint.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Close friends of Paul Murdaugh testify in murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Witness testimony on cell phone data continued Wednesday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, with two of Paul Murdaugh’s close friends taking the stand. Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 7 RECAP […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
BEAUFORT, SC
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland man faces charges surrounding thefts of catalytic converters

A Ridgeland man is facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts of approximately 35 catalytic converters in Bluffton, Ridgeland, and in Jasper County, the Hardeeville Police Department said in a news release. Kyle Andrew Wyatt, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Second week of Alex Murdaugh murder trial concludes

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two separate rounds of testimony took place Friday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 9 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations Prosecutors brought in […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Bicyclist taken to trauma center after collision with car in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man on a bicycle was seriously injured Tuesday evening following a collision with a car at the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Francis Street, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Officials say the collision happened shortly after 7 p.m. and caused injury to the...
WALTERBORO, SC
YAHOO!

Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
RINCON, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy