Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame's recruiting class named among 10 best following second signing day

By Nick Shepkowski
 3 days ago
There used to be a time not all that long ago when early February meant it was the one and only national signing day in college football. That time is gone and likely won’t ever return as this period now sits as the much less sexy second signing period.

That came on Wednesday and simply didn’t carry any of the excitement nationally that early signing period did. With the transfer portal only growing in recent years, this signing period has only taken more of a back seat.

However, it is the official second signing period and when you go and combine all of Notre Dame’s most recent signees, both recruits and transfers, you see it’s pretty stellar. Just how good is it?

Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports calls it one of the ten best overall hauls nationally. Here’s what he specifically said about the Irish

Biggest recruit: OL Charles Jagusah

Impact transfer: QB Sam Hartman (Wake Forest)

Any discussion of Notre Dame’s crop of new arrivals has to begin with Hartman, who joins the Irish after several terrific years at Wake Forest and dramatically boosts this team’s chances of reaching the College Football Playoff. The Irish added two more impact transfers in wide receiver Kaleb Smith (Virginia Tech) and linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Ohio State). Jean-Baptiste played 250 snaps for the Buckeyes last season and could have a big year with extended playing time. The traditional signing class lacks a five-star standout but hits the mark across the board, with special emphasis on receiver and the secondary. Running back Jeremiyah Love has potential but could struggle to find a big role in 2023 given Notre Dame’s current backfield depth.

The additions at wide receiver can’t be understated. It’s bittersweet in a way because had Keon Keeley and Peyton Bowen stuck around you’re looking at something really special. However, with Hartman’s addition and the overall depth of this class it’s a nice starting spot for Marcus Freeman’s first full recruiting cycle.

