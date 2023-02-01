ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Relative could face charges after 6-year-old boy dies in Detroit house fire

DETROIT – The relative of a 6-year-old boy is in police custody and could be facing charges after the boy died Sunday in a Detroit house fire. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Detroit police say a 6-year-old boy was left home alone at a house on Lindsay Street on the city’s west side. A fire somehow started at the home, and ultimately killed the boy.
Two dead in Taylor as shooting investigation gets underway

TAYLOR, Mich. – A deadly shooting investigation is underway after two people are found dead inside a home in Taylor. The discovery was made late Monday night at a home on Wick Road, near Pardee and Telegraph. Update: Boyfriend, girlfriend die in apparent murder-suicide at Taylor home, sources say.
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
Investigation finds Stellantis violated rights of nursing mothers working at Sterling Heights plant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – An investigation found that nursing mothers working at a Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights were not provided adequate access to lactation rooms. The U.S. Department of Labor launched an investigation after someone reported that an employee expressed breast milk on the factory floor after they were denied access to lactation rooms.
Operator of Culver’s restaurant in Wixom fined $13K after breaking child labor laws

WIXOM, Mich. – The operator of a Culver’s restaurant in Wixom broke child labor laws by scheduling teens to work more than laws permit. Officials said Union Pacific Foods Inc. has to pay $13,212 in civil money penalties after investigators determined 18 teens between the ages of 14 and 15 were allowed to work longer hours than legally permitted.
