Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
FBI: Driver charged in hit-and-run of Michigan State student in Oakland County has fled country
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver believed to be responsible for fatally striking a 22-year-old Michigan State University student who was home for the holidays has reportedly fled the country. In a criminal complaint filed Monday, Feb. 6, the FBI is accusing Oakland Township resident Tubtim Howson of fatally...
Why Ethan Belcher’s body is still at the Wayne County Morgue 16 days after his death
Ethan Belcher died 16 days ago due to child abuse, and his body is still at the Wayne County Morgue. The Detroit child’s family attempted to bury him last week, but that did not happen. The child’s aunt is still trying to make the funeral arrangements. Ethan’s biological father...
3 in custody with connections to the murder of missing rappers in Highland Park
Michigan State Police have confirmed the cause of death of three men whose bodies were found in Highland Park. Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens were found late last week after being in the basement of an abandoned building as they had vanished a few weeks earlier. “All I...
‘How you could take someone’s life is unthinkable,” Police investigate murder-suicide in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. – For the second time in just 48 hours, police in Metro Detroit are investigating a possible murder-suicide. This time it’s at a home in Taylor. Police there say they found a man and woman both dead from gunshot wounds. This one is absolutely gut-wrenching. Police...
Relative could face charges after 6-year-old boy dies in Detroit house fire
DETROIT – The relative of a 6-year-old boy is in police custody and could be facing charges after the boy died Sunday in a Detroit house fire. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Detroit police say a 6-year-old boy was left home alone at a house on Lindsay Street on the city’s west side. A fire somehow started at the home, and ultimately killed the boy.
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
Two dead in Taylor as shooting investigation gets underway
TAYLOR, Mich. – A deadly shooting investigation is underway after two people are found dead inside a home in Taylor. The discovery was made late Monday night at a home on Wick Road, near Pardee and Telegraph. Update: Boyfriend, girlfriend die in apparent murder-suicide at Taylor home, sources say.
3 charged in Oakland County after hundreds of thefts, 25 cars stolen across Metro Detroit
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three men have been charged in Oakland County in connection with hundreds of thefts and 25 stolen cars across Metro Detroit over the past four months, officials said. Bloomfield Township police said Rapheal Antonio Smith, 29; Demerius Marco Hollis, 30; and Samuel Bender Jr., 32;...
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl who disappeared, left note still missing more than 3 months later
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 14-year-old girl who disappeared more than three months ago in Ann Arbor, leaving behind a note, is still missing. Samyah Setin Nundley, 14, was last seen Oct. 19 at her home on Pheasant Run Circle in Ann Arbor. Officials said she wrote a note...
Morning 4: Man in Troy cop car uses ‘Hey Siri’ to set up alibi with phone out of reach -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi. A man...
Oakland County officials looking for man who robbed, shot Pontiac Boost Mobile store clerk
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who robbed and shot a clerk at a Boost Mobile in Pontiac. The robbery took place on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at the Boost Mobile on Auburn Avenue. Deputies were called to the situation when a report was made that...
Pickup crashes head-on into trooper while trying to pass salt truck in Oakland County, MSP says
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver of a pickup truck crashed head-on into a Michigan State Police trooper while trying to pass a salt truck in Oakland County, according to authorities. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Groveland Township.
Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi
TROY, Mich. – A man who was arrested outside a Troy school and placed in the back of an empty cop car used the “Hey Siri” feature to make calls and get his story straight with others while his cellphone was in the front seat out of reach, police said.
Ann Arbor police still looking for runaway teenager last seen in May
ANN ARBOR – Police are still looking for 17-year-old Ja’Niah Jones, who was last seen on May 5, 2022. Officials shared that she was last seen by her family, who think she may be in the 7 Mile and Rutherford Street area of northwest Detroit. Jones is five...
Investigation finds Stellantis violated rights of nursing mothers working at Sterling Heights plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – An investigation found that nursing mothers working at a Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights were not provided adequate access to lactation rooms. The U.S. Department of Labor launched an investigation after someone reported that an employee expressed breast milk on the factory floor after they were denied access to lactation rooms.
Operator of Culver’s restaurant in Wixom fined $13K after breaking child labor laws
WIXOM, Mich. – The operator of a Culver’s restaurant in Wixom broke child labor laws by scheduling teens to work more than laws permit. Officials said Union Pacific Foods Inc. has to pay $13,212 in civil money penalties after investigators determined 18 teens between the ages of 14 and 15 were allowed to work longer hours than legally permitted.
Plumber electrocuted while snaking drain in flooded basement on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A plumber was electrocuted while being trapped in flood waters in a basement on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Feb. 7) as the 62-year-old plumber was snaking a drain when he came in contact with an electrical supply as water filled the basement. Firefighters...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Farmington Hills. The accident caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County, but traffic has since reopened. UPDATE: Man struck...
19 years ago: Woman vanishes after calling sister to come pick her up in Detroit
DETROIT – It has been 19 years since a Metro Detroit woman called her family to come to pick her up and then disappeared. Sarah Nicole Vitt was last seen by her boyfriend on Feb. 2, 2004, in the area of Bewick Street in Detroit. She was 21 years old at the time and would be 40 years old now.
