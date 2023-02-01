Nine NJ Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report

Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nine of New Jersey's hospitals were named among America’s best of 2023, according to a new Healthgrades report.

The "America’s 250 Best Hospitals" report is based on “overall clinical excellence,” with methodology including the evaluation of the hospital’s performance for 31 different procedures and conditions.

The nine New Jersey hospitals that made the list:

Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack

Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston

Morristown Medical Center in Morristown

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune

Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro

Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains

Valley Hospital in Ridgewood

Overlook Medical Center in Summit

Meanwhile, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center were ranked among the top 50 hospitals, which included a three-step process requiring a consecutive number of award-winning years.

