New Jersey State

Nine NJ Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nine of New Jersey's hospitals were named among America’s best of 2023, according to a new Healthgrades report.

The "America’s 250 Best Hospitals" report is based on “overall clinical excellence,” with methodology including the evaluation of the hospital’s performance for 31 different procedures and conditions.

The nine New Jersey hospitals that made the list:

  • Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston
  • Morristown Medical Center in Morristown
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune
  • Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro
  • Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains
  • Valley Hospital in Ridgewood
  • Overlook Medical Center in Summit

Meanwhile, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center were ranked among the top 50 hospitals, which included a three-step process requiring a consecutive number of award-winning years.

Ramras Montgomery
3d ago

alarming that no South Jersey hospitals made the list, but we're not really surprised. looks like the better care comes closer to New York.

