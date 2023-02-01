ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Police identify man fatally stabbed near Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. — The person who was killed in a stabbing near the Portland Art Museum on Tuesday night has been identified as a 34-year-old man. According to Portland Police, Jonathan D. Bennett was fatally stabbed just before 11 p.m. on January 31 in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Women relieved after man convicted in 1974 Clark County cold case

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women who say they were victimized by a suspected serial killer are breathing a sigh of relief after he was convicted in a 1974 cold case killing. Warren Forrest was convicted Wednesday of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. Morrison disappeared in September 1974....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in early-morning Gresham crash

GRESHAM, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Gresham on Friday morning, says the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The incident was first reported shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies said the fatal crash happened on the 29200 block of SE Orient Dr, and involved a pedestrian and a car.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Portland City Worker Strike: City, union trade accusations of violent tactics

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city and the union representing striking workers are trading accusations of violent tactics on day one of the strike. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying his office had received reports of illegal and sometimes violent activity in the beginning hours of the strike by Portland city laborers.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland man charged in deadly crash along I-205 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Portland man is facing charges for a crash that killed his passenger on Wednesday night, Washington State Patrol said. Troopers say Warren Dickinson, 48, was merging from SR-500 to I-205 southbound at about 11 p.m. when he left the road and hit a barrier, rolling his vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police Memorial vandalized, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Memorial was vandalized earlier in the week, the Portland Police Association says. The vandalism apparently happened overnight between January 31 and February 1. The Memorial commemorates Portland Police officers who were killed in the line of duty. "The Police Memorial is a place...
PORTLAND, OR

