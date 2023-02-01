Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Police arrest 39-year-old individual for allegedly shooting gun in Hillsboro backyard
Hillsboro Police say they took a 39-year-old man into custody Saturday morning. At 9 a.m., police responded to a call near the intersection of Northeast 20th Place and Northeast Hyde Street. Neighbors told police they heard hearing gunshots in the backyard of a nearby house. When police arrived, they made...
KATU.com
Yamhill deputies search for man accused of attacking his brother with machete
AMITY, Ore. — Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man accused of attacking his brother with a machete on Friday morning. Deputies responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Amity. The victim was taken to a hospital...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police find stolen firearms, 'ghost' guns when arresting shooting suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Investigators say they seized ten guns, some of which were stolen, when they arrested a suspect in a Vancouver-area shooting. The Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team executed a search warrant at a home as part of a shooting investigation last week. Law enforcement arrested the suspected...
KATU.com
Grand jury says Salem officers justified in shooting, killing robbery suspect
SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County grand jury has found that the use of deadly force by five Salem police officers was justified. It happened the morning of Jan. 23 around 9 a.m. when a 911 caller reported an armed carjacking in the Walmart parking lot on Commercial Street SE.
KATU.com
Details released on hours-long Hood River shooter standoff: Suspect ID, tear gas, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday afternoon saw a standoff between police and an armed suspect that lasted for hours before the shooter was taken into custody. Now, the Hood River Police Department is offering details on the incident as well as the identity of the suspect. Officers were called out...
KATU.com
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
KATU.com
SWAT arrests armed man after standoff on rural Clark County property
LA CENTER, Wash. — A SWAT team took a man into custody in Southwest Washington on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. A spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the man fired a gun when deputies responded to a family disturbance. The incident started at about 1:40 p.m....
KATU.com
Clark County Sheriff's Office seeks witnesses in Vancouver shooting incident
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for any witnesses or anyone with evidence to step forward in helping the investigation of a late-night shooting incident in Vancouver. Police say that around 1:40 a.m. on February 2, the victim caught two suspects prowling vehicles in the...
KATU.com
Police identify man fatally stabbed near Portland Art Museum
PORTLAND, Ore. — The person who was killed in a stabbing near the Portland Art Museum on Tuesday night has been identified as a 34-year-old man. According to Portland Police, Jonathan D. Bennett was fatally stabbed just before 11 p.m. on January 31 in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue.
KATU.com
Police surround shooting suspect in Hood River home, nearby area evacuated
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River Police say they have a shooting suspect surrounded inside a home on Thursday, and officers evacuated people living nearby as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to a "dangerous situation in a private residence" near the intersection of Viento...
KATU.com
Women relieved after man convicted in 1974 Clark County cold case
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women who say they were victimized by a suspected serial killer are breathing a sigh of relief after he was convicted in a 1974 cold case killing. Warren Forrest was convicted Wednesday of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. Morrison disappeared in September 1974....
KATU.com
FOUND SAFE: Deputies locate 5-year-old boy with autism reported missing near Silverton
SILVERTON, Ore. — UPDATE: A child who was reported missing outside Silverton Friday afternoon has been found safe and sound, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. Sage has been reunited with family members. "Thank you to our community, Woodburn, Silverton, Salem police as well as Silverton fire, deputies, S&R...
KATU.com
Woman accused of pushing toddler onto MAX train tracks found fit to stand trial
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Judge has assessed that Brianna Workman, who is accused of a December 2022 attack in which she allegedly shoved a 3-year-old onto the tracks at a MAX station, is fit to stand trial on assault and other charges. The judge made this ruling...
KATU.com
2 people dead in crash that closed Highway 26 for several hours Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 at milepost 41. PAST COVERAGE | One dead, two flown to hospital in crash on Highway 26 west of Banks. Oregon State Police say the preliminary investigation revealed...
KATU.com
Deputies: Road rage incident leads to crash in Washington County, driver facing charges
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver is facing charges after a road rage crash in the Cedar Hills area of Washington County on Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Southwest Walker Road, about a quarter mile east of Murray Boulevard. Washington County sheriff’s deputies say...
KATU.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in early-morning Gresham crash
GRESHAM, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Gresham on Friday morning, says the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The incident was first reported shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies said the fatal crash happened on the 29200 block of SE Orient Dr, and involved a pedestrian and a car.
KATU.com
Portland City Worker Strike: City, union trade accusations of violent tactics
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city and the union representing striking workers are trading accusations of violent tactics on day one of the strike. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying his office had received reports of illegal and sometimes violent activity in the beginning hours of the strike by Portland city laborers.
KATU.com
Portland man charged in deadly crash along I-205 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Portland man is facing charges for a crash that killed his passenger on Wednesday night, Washington State Patrol said. Troopers say Warren Dickinson, 48, was merging from SR-500 to I-205 southbound at about 11 p.m. when he left the road and hit a barrier, rolling his vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate.
KATU.com
Portland Police Memorial vandalized, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Memorial was vandalized earlier in the week, the Portland Police Association says. The vandalism apparently happened overnight between January 31 and February 1. The Memorial commemorates Portland Police officers who were killed in the line of duty. "The Police Memorial is a place...
KATU.com
Have You Seen Her? Elderly Portland woman with cognitive issues reported missing
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 91-year-old Portland woman was reported missing after she was last seen Wednesday night, and police are asking for your help in bringing her home safe. Mina Spakman, 91, of Portland was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at her home on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
