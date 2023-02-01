Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
KOLO TV Reno
AMA Arenacross Championship makes tour stop in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AMA Arenacross Championship is a great night of entertainment for the whole family! Get your tickets for Round 7 of the competition taking place at the Sparks-Reno Livestock Events Center (1350 N Wells Ave, Reno) Friday, Feb. 3. KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew brought a sneak peek...
KOLO TV Reno
Feb. 3 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What a Friday night of hoops it was in Northern Nevada!. The Nevada men’s basketball team even made an appearance for the second time this season en route to a 72-52 win over Air Force. Aside from the Wolf Pack, the Sports Caravan rolled to...
KOLO TV Reno
PBS Reno teaching kids STEAM through a robotics program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - PBS Reno is introducing playful and fun activities to elementary school students all while teaching them the basics of robotics. It’s done completely screen-free. PBS Reno and Kinder Lab Robotics have partnered together to teach STEAM and coding lessons. This program has served over 25,000...
KOLO TV Reno
Megan Ormiston the true definition of ‘student athlete’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask kust about any student athlete at the University of Nevada and they’ll tell you they don’t have a lot of free time. Between weights, practices, traveling, games, and classwork, their plates are full. But not all workloads and schedules are created equal. For...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Earstin and Dee Whitten
Our Someones 2 Know met in Reno and married about ten years ago. While the two come from entirely different upbringings, together they have created Soulful Seeds - a non-profit which develops and manages gardens to reduce food insecurity in Washoe County. We caught up with Earstin Whitten and Dee...
KOLO TV Reno
Have a Heart: Meet Michael
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meet Michael. This sweet guy loves affection. He likes to snuggle, hold hands and hug, and takes well to adults. Michael is in second grade and enjoys his classmates. Michael enjoys animals and likes to imitate the sounds an animal makes. He is very fond of dogs and babies and anytime there is one around, Michael wants to be right there holding them. He enjoys riding his bike and scooter, playing with his toy cars, and most of all sneaking in the pantry to get to the snacks. Michael is continuously progressing but will likely require supports and care into adulthood.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 2023 Reno Bridal Expo at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all brides-to-be! The Reno Bridal Expo is your one stop shop for all your wedding needs. From dresses to photographers to cake designers to local venues, you can see all that the Reno-Tahoe region has to offer to make sure you get the wedding of your dreams.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City BLM welcomes new K9 unit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management is welcoming a new K9 to its law enforcement arm. K9 Elijay and Ranger Chase Walden are the newest additions to the Carson City District. They recently passed certifications and testing after eight weeks in a training program.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
KOLO TV Reno
82 Session brings business to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
KOLO TV Reno
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
KOLO TV Reno
Radio veteran retires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno radio is losing a familiar and favorite voice. Dan Mason--of KOH News Talk 780--is retiring. Mason’s career stretches back nearly 49 years, beginning with a weekend slot at a station near his hometown in Michigan. The years that followed included gigs as a disc jockey at rock and country stations. He’s spent the last 28 years as program director at KOH here in Reno and the last eleven as host of the afternoon drive news talk ‘Dan Mason Show.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County School District 2023 State of Education Address
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield took to the stage at Marce Herze Middle School Thursday to deliver a State of Education Address for the Washoe County School District. In her first such speech, Dr. Enfield went over the priorities outlined when she started as superintendent. These were...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada loses tight battle with Boise State 62-58
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Boise State in Thursday’s tightly contested battle 62-58 at Lawlor Events Center. Sophomore guard Audrey Roden led all scorers with 22 points, her third 20-point game of the season, while freshman Kennedy Lee came up with 12 points off the bench.
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
