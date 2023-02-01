ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
Report: NFL GM Believes the Bears Will Try to Trade No. 1 Pick

Report: NFL GM believes Bears will try to trade No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late April can't arrive quicker for the Chicago Bears. That's when the NFL draft will commence and the clock will begin counting down on the Bears to decide with the first overall pick in the draft – if they don't trade it beforehand.
Davante Adams Fuels Aaron Rodgers-Raiders Speculation With Tweet

Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which...
Ryan Poles Characterizes Importance of This Year's Senior Bowl

Poles characterizes importance of the Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles met with the media in Mobile, Ala. to discuss the importance of the team's presence at this year's Senior Bowl. "It's real valuable for us," Poles said to ChicagoBears.com. "You can't get around the country...
Super Bowl Prop Betting Increasing in Popularity

Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
Report: Vic Fangio to Join Miami Dolphins as Defensive Coordinator

Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John...
Who Is the Highest-Paid Coordinator in the NFL?

Who is the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio is on the cusp of making history. The former Denver Broncos head coach has reportedly agreed to become the new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, which will become official after this year’s Super Bowl.
If Bears Trade No. 1 Pick, Five Teams Who Could Be Good Fit

5 teams who may want to trade for No. 1 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What to do, what to do, what to do with the No. 1 overall pick? That’s the question that will be on Ryan Poles mind for the foreseeable future as he continues to reshape the Bears roster. There’s certainly a chance the Bears stay put and select a blue chip defensive player at the top of the draft. Buzz around the league indicates that Poles is interested in trading away that pick to a QB-needy team, instead. If that is the route the Bears take, here are five teams that the Bears can identify as trade partners and stay within the Top-10.
Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
