5 teams who may want to trade for No. 1 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What to do, what to do, what to do with the No. 1 overall pick? That’s the question that will be on Ryan Poles mind for the foreseeable future as he continues to reshape the Bears roster. There’s certainly a chance the Bears stay put and select a blue chip defensive player at the top of the draft. Buzz around the league indicates that Poles is interested in trading away that pick to a QB-needy team, instead. If that is the route the Bears take, here are five teams that the Bears can identify as trade partners and stay within the Top-10.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO