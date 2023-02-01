Read full article on original website
Related
Why Jalen Hurts' Age Doesn't Matter for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
Why Hurts’ age just simply doesn’t matter in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Maybe it should be a bigger storyline. If it was any other quarterback it probably would be a bigger storyline. But this is Jalen Hurts we’re talking about. And it...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Not a Fan of ‘Stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games
Josh Jacobs not a fan of 'stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At least one NFL star isn't a fan of the Pro Bowl Games. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn't mince words when giving his opinion of this year's new Pro Bowl format.
Luke Getsy on Fields at Senior Bowl: ‘No One Moves Like That Guy'
Luke Getsy on Fields: 'No one moves like that guy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked to compare Fields' mobility to anyone at the Senior Bowl, Luke Getsy laughed at the question. "No one moves like that guy," Getsy said with a chuckle. "That's a bad comparison." Indeed,...
What Is the Super Bowl LVII Spread? Eagles Remain Slight Favorites Over Chiefs
Eagles remain Super Bowl LVII favorites but not by much originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP might be even between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes but bookmakers maintain that the Eagles are slightly better than the Chiefs with a little more than a week before the biggest football contest of the year is played in Arizona.
5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
Report: NFL GM Believes the Bears Will Try to Trade No. 1 Pick
Report: NFL GM believes Bears will try to trade No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late April can't arrive quicker for the Chicago Bears. That's when the NFL draft will commence and the clock will begin counting down on the Bears to decide with the first overall pick in the draft – if they don't trade it beforehand.
Report: Tommy Rees ‘Top Target' for Alabama Offensive Coordinator
Report: Notre Dame offensive coordinator could turn to Bama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tommy Rees, the offensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is a "top target" for the offensive coordinator opening at the University of Alabama, according to Chris Low at ESPN. Nick Saban, the head...
Davante Adams Fuels Aaron Rodgers-Raiders Speculation With Tweet
Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which...
Ryan Poles Characterizes Importance of This Year's Senior Bowl
Poles characterizes importance of the Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles met with the media in Mobile, Ala. to discuss the importance of the team's presence at this year's Senior Bowl. "It's real valuable for us," Poles said to ChicagoBears.com. "You can't get around the country...
Super Bowl Prop Betting Increasing in Popularity
Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
Here Are the Best Quarterback Performances in Super Bowl History
Best quarterback performances in Super Bowl history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. They say defense wins championships, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a prolific quarterback. Throughout the first 56 Super Bowls in NFL history, there have been plenty of incredible performances from the men under center.
Report: Vic Fangio to Join Miami Dolphins as Defensive Coordinator
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John...
Who Is the Highest-Paid Coordinator in the NFL?
Who is the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio is on the cusp of making history. The former Denver Broncos head coach has reportedly agreed to become the new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, which will become official after this year’s Super Bowl.
If Bears Trade No. 1 Pick, Five Teams Who Could Be Good Fit
5 teams who may want to trade for No. 1 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What to do, what to do, what to do with the No. 1 overall pick? That’s the question that will be on Ryan Poles mind for the foreseeable future as he continues to reshape the Bears roster. There’s certainly a chance the Bears stay put and select a blue chip defensive player at the top of the draft. Buzz around the league indicates that Poles is interested in trading away that pick to a QB-needy team, instead. If that is the route the Bears take, here are five teams that the Bears can identify as trade partners and stay within the Top-10.
Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Says Bears ‘Very High on Value' for No. 1 Pick
ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0