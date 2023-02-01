Read full article on original website
Detainee’s death adds to scrutiny of South Carolina jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A detainee’s body was found dead about 18 hours after five men beat him in a South Carolina jail where the sheriff said many cell doors don’t lock — the latest troubling incident in a detention center described as a “death trap” by the lawyer for a different man found dead […]
WRDW-TV
Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg man's death at Alvin S. Glenn prompts attorneys to request DOJ investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The attorneys for the family of Lason Butler are requesting the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and Richland County for allegations inhumane conditions and a culture of "apathy and malfeasance". Butler, 27, died in February 2022 while in...
WIS-TV
Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial
About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
2 men charged in 2019 killing of transgender woman in South Carolina
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two men have been charged in connection with a 2019 killing of a transgender woman in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter was charged with a hate crime in the killing of Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two […]
Suspect wanted for murder in Florida apprehended in WNC
A suspect wanted on murder charges in Florida is in custody following a police chase in Western North Carolina. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase to apprehend Matthew Scott Flores, Thursday afternoon.
WITN
N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
WJCL
Jury finds man guilty of breaking into Bulloch County home, killing woman, stealing her car
STATESBORO, Ga. — A man accused of killing a woman in Statesboro and fleeing to Florida has been found guilty of all charges. At the end of a long Monday of questioning by attorneys, Bulloch County residents were chosen as the 12-member jury plus three alternates for the trial of Lee Allen Mayhew.
Florida murder suspect arrested after chase in North Carolina
A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Thursday evening following a chase in Rutherford County.
WJCL
Police in Beaufort investigate shooting at apartment complex
BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night. It happened at the Waters at Ribaut apartment complex on Duke Street. One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital after being found in the doorway of an apartment, according to police.
Six arrested after drug search by Mississippi agents nets marijuana, meth, cocaine and weapons
Mississippi narcotics agents arrested six people and seized marijuana, cocaine, meth and firearms during a drug search Tuesday. On Jan. 31, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana, approximately 30 grams of Cocaine, approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamines, and three firearms.
WRDW-TV
Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim. After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation. District...
WJCL
Statesboro man wanted by Bulloch County Sheriff's Office for insurance fraud
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Bulloch County Sheriffs are looking for a man charged with insurance fraud. That's according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In June of 2021, 61-year-old Eugene Howard was involved in a vehicle collision. His Progressive insurance claim earned him $3,749.23 towards his...
Paul Murdaugh cellphone video places Alex Murdaugh at South Carolina crime scene, witnesses say
Two witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial testified Wednesday that they can hear the South Carolina lawyer's voice in a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia man wanted on numerous charges fled traffic stop in stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are looking for a man they say led them on a chase in a stolen car, and got away. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Richard Dahlheimer, 42, was wanted on several warrants, including charges for entering autos and burglaries.
Jamaican nationals sentenced in lottery scam that targeted elderly victims
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Jamaican nationals were each sentenced to more than five years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a lottery scam that targeted elderly victims from around the country. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, evidence presented in court revealed that 24-year-old Rojay Lawson and […]
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son’s final recorded video
Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday.
