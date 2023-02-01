ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, SC

WRDW-TV

Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial

About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJBF

Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
OLAR, SC
WITN

N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
RALEIGH, NC
WJCL

Police in Beaufort investigate shooting at apartment complex

BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night. It happened at the Waters at Ribaut apartment complex on Duke Street. One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital after being found in the doorway of an apartment, according to police.
BEAUFORT, SC
Magnolia State Live

Six arrested after drug search by Mississippi agents nets marijuana, meth, cocaine and weapons

Mississippi narcotics agents arrested six people and seized marijuana, cocaine, meth and firearms during a drug search Tuesday. On Jan. 31, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana, approximately 30 grams of Cocaine, approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamines, and three firearms.
MCCOMB, MS
WRDW-TV

Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim. After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation. District...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

