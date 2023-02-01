ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finn Wolfhard ‘Proud’ Noah Schnapp Came Out After ‘Stranger Things’ Will & Mike Storyline

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Finn Wolfhard, 20, is in full support of his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp. The actor spoke about his 18-year-old friend and his recent decision to publicly come out, in a new interview with GQ Magazine. “When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him,” he said after his eyes “softened” when the subject was brought up.

“Everyone’s on their own quests in real life,” Finn also said, when referring to Noah and his other Stranger Things co-stars. “We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because…it’s like…do you text your cousins every day? Probably not.”

Noah and Finn pose at an event together. (Shutterstock)

“They’re our family,” he continued. “We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there.”

Finn’s comments come after Noah received a lot of support from fans when he came out in a TikTok video on Jan. 5, which can be seen below. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’,” he wrote over a video of himself lying in bed and mouthing the words to a sound that says, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly would never be that serious.”

I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought

Noah also mentioned his Stranger Things character, Will, who appeared to have feelings for Finn’s character, Mike, during the fourth season of the show. “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought,” he wrote in the caption of the post. Although there were rumors Will was gay throughout the first four seasons of the Netflix show, it wasn’t confirmed until the ending of the last season, and the topic will most likely be addressed in the fifth and final season.

“Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, ‘Is it just him growing up slower than his friends?’” Noah explained in a previous interview with Variety. “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”

HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Debuts New Facelift Ahead Of Season 17: Before & After Photos

Nothing says “new year, new me” like a cosmetic procedure! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the results of her facelift. “Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause … . WHO knows what the exact culprit is but a couple years ago I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline,” her lengthy caption began. Later, the mom-of-three revealed that she had “three consultations” to decide to have a “mini lower face/ neck lift.”
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Debuts Lighter Blonde Bob Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Zendaya is known for her hair makeovers, and her latest is as glamorous as you’d expect. After debuting a new shorter bob makeover at a Euphoria event in December, the stunning actress took to Instagram to share an even lighter look. In an image shared to her Instagram account on Friday, February 3, the Dune beauty showed off a close up look (see here) of her lighter blonde, loosely blown curls. She rocked an orange and red sleeveless mock turtleneck, and her face was barely visible as she showed off the flawlessly radiant honey blonde look.
HollywoodLife

