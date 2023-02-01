ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop

Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
Taylorville student who made school threats sentenced to 4 days in jail

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville High School student who made threats to the high school pleaded guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct, a class four felony. Payton Chronister, 18, appeared in court via zoom and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for two days, served, and 18 months probation.
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges

Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
Police: 38-year-old shot and left with life-threatening injuries

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 38-year-old Decatur man was left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Thursday night, according to the Decatur Police Department. According to police, at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. 22nd Street, 22nd Street Discount Liquor, about a 38-year-old man who was shot.
Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court

A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
Convicted insurrectionist from Springfield says he didn’t do anything wrong

A Springfield man may be in more hot water because of comments he made in an interview after his conviction on charges related to the January 6 insurrection. Thomas Adams, Jr. is awaiting sentencing after his conviction in a bench trial in which he stipulated that he had done the things that federal prosecutors accused him of, including entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol.
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
Checking time with the Springfield watch and clock show

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Route 66 watch and clock club hosted a free watch and clock show at Casey's Pub. The show offered an opportunity to look at mechanical clocks or watches, buy them, and they were even offering free appraisals.
Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom

DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
Buchanan Named New Carrollton Chief of Police

Carrollton has a new Chief of Police. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Chief Mike McCartney abruptly retired from the position on January 27th. According to the report, McCartney was offered a position to work campus security at Principia College. McCartney had been police chief in Carrollton since November 1, 2020.
Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
SPD budget for 2023 to focus on training

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many different city departments have been presenting their budgets to the city council this week for the fiscal year 2024. One of those departments is the Springfield Police. The Springfield Police are looking to focus on training in their next budget. They also want to...
