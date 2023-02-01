Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where I Live: Downtown
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Once the insurgent, McKee-Rodriguez is still critiquing the city while seeking a second term
Near the end of a City Council briefing on the San Antonio Police Department’s strategy to combat violent crime, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez was about to turn over the microphone to a colleague when he suddenly changed his mind. “You know what — no.” He went on to add his sharpest...
City gives $36M to social service programs, but there’s still ARPA money left
San Antonio City Council allocated the last large batch of a federal coronavirus pandemic grant Thursday, approving a total of $36.4 million in contracts for programs that provide services for mental health, seniors, youth and other social services. But $3.7 million — mostly in the mental health category — hasn’t...
Offline power substation, water woes and tree damage cause headaches in Fair Oaks Ranch
Fair Oaks Ranch residents, thousands of whom lost power Wednesday night, came close to having to boil their water as well. Transmission lines owned by a neighboring utility slowed CPS Energy’s ability to restore power to the municipality of roughly 10,500 people, which was forced to issue a water conservation notice because a water pumping station lost power.
City to get tough on contractors who cut corners or hold up road projects
A new city law ensures that construction contractors who don’t do a good job on road work and other projects will be disqualified from future bid opportunities. Passed by City Council on Thursday, the responsible bidders ordinance allows city staff to refuse bids from contractors that previously did not meet expectations on a project, did not adhere to deadlines or owe the city money.
San Antonio has dozens of downtown bars, but there’s only one Alamo
Let’s not make this a drinking game, but how many bars can you name within walking distance of Alamo Plaza? I stopped when I passed the number 50. There is something for every thirsty soul in the walkable, tourist-centric San Antonio downtown: quiet to loud, classy to tacky, elegant to casual to downright dives.
‘All Aboard’: Grand opening to set the stage for updated Espee music venue
When the former Sunset Station rebranded as The Espee in late 2019, it embraced not only the “S” and “P” of its St. Paul Square home, but the venue’s history as a mid-route hub of the Southern Pacific railroad, once affectionately nicknamed the “Espee.”
City moves to use eminent domain to acquire bar property for Alamo Museum
After impassioned pleas on both sides of the issue, City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that allows for the seizure of a bar owner’s property to make way for the planned Alamo Museum and Visitor Center. Nine of 11 council members voted in favor of acquiring the property —...
Bexar County, school districts announce Wednesday closures as winter freeze lingers
This story has been updated. The announcements of closures and delays kept coming Tuesday. Bexar County and most school districts announced they would remain closed for a second day as potentially dangerous road conditions were expected to continue, while a slew of public agencies and private businesses shared adjusted hours and closures.
Opponents gear up to fight the Justice Charter: ‘This policy is going to implode San Antonio’
San Antonio Republicans are laying plans to organize voters in opposition to a proposed City Charter amendment that seeks to ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds, as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes. The progressive group ACT 4 SA — which stands...
CPS Energy budget approved with no rate increase, but two planned for following years
CPS Energy customers won’t see a rate increase in 2023, but two substantial hikes loom on the horizon, utility officials reaffirmed Monday. The discussion around rate increases came as the board of trustees voted Monday to approve a roughly $1.7 billion operating budget that will take effect Wednesday, the first day of the utility’s 2024 fiscal year.
Ice storm causes power outages, snaps trees across northern Bexar County
This story has been updated. Icy precipitation from a winter storm continued Wednesday, leaving thousands of residents without power and snapping trees and branches across northern Bexar County. By late afternoon, power had been restored to all but about 6,500 CPS Energy customers, mostly in North and Northwest San Antonio,...
Where I Live: Alta Vista
Leadership changes loom at four San Antonio-area school districts
Four San Antonio-area school districts are in the process of selecting new leaders this month, following departures that include a retirement and an unexpected resignation. The superintendent searches are the latest in a three-year period that saw dozens of superintendents across the state stepping down, including the leader of the Northside Independent School District.
CPS Energy sells 5.9-acre parcel on River Walk to McCombs family
CPS Energy has sold a coveted stretch of vacant land on the River Walk — next to the San Antonio Museum of Art and across Interstate 35 from the Pearl — to a group owned by the McCombs family. McCombs Family Partners bought the 5.9-acre parcel, at the...
Sandoval accuses Palaez of ‘tantrum’ as council mulls final pandemic relief funding
After a nearly year-long process, San Antonio City Council will vote next week on how to spend the last large batch of federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds. On Thursday, two council members voiced disapproval of the proposed list of agencies recommended to receive those funds, for two very different reasons.
She ‘listens first, acts second’: ACT 4 SA’s Ananda Tomas won’t stop pushing for police reform
As she and a colleague delivered four boxes containing more than 38,000 signatures to the San Antonio city clerk this month, Ananda Tomas’ eyes started to well with tears. “It’s really happening,” she said as a clerk sealed and time-stamped the boxes. The signatures, from residents in...
Ana Sandoval formally resigns as City Council lays plans to fill District 7 seat
The City of San Antonio will begin accepting applications for a temporary City Council appointment on Feb. 13 — the council’s second opening in three months. Members of the council voted Thursday to accept the resignation of District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who is stepping down at the end of the month to start a new job in the research division at University Health.
San Antonio’s Week in Photos, Jan. 22-28
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
San Antonio celebrates Black History Month with performances, exhibitions and tours
From vibrant art exhibitions to powerful theatrical performances, events around town throughout the month of February celebrate Black history in San Antonio and beyond. Dive into some of our city’s lesser-known history and experience the breadth of contemporary art being created and performed by local Black artists in the selection of Black History Month events below.
