mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders

Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Glow-In-The-Dark Painting Experience Is The Most Creative Activity In Maryland

Did you know that Airbnb isn’t just for vacation rentals? When you’re looking for something fun to do, you can also go to the site for Airbnb Experiences. The activities offered are hosted by locals, and range from tours, to cooking lessons, and even sailing. The following activity is one of the more unique Airbnb Experiences you’ll find. It allows you to get creative, messy, and have a blast. Read on to learn more about this paint splatter experience in Maryland…
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide

A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders could be owed cash, property from state comptroller's office

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman urges Marylanders to check the Maryland Comptroller's Office's Unclaimed Property database to see if they can be reunited with cash and property that is rightfully theirs.  "The Unclaimed Property program strives to reunite Marylanders with money or items that have ended up in the state's custody," Comptroller Lierman said. "Everyone should check the list to see if your name or a family member's name is there. The discovery could be life changing! The property could include long-forgotten bank accounts, stocks or jewelry left in safety deposit boxes or other items of quality."  Nearly 33 million...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
OnlyInYourState

The Maryland Restaurant With Cinnamon Rolls As Big As Your Head

It’s not too difficult to find amazing cinnamon rolls in Maryland — you just have to know where to look. The following restaurant is filled with amazing menu items, including a cinnamon roll that’s as big as your head! Read on, and prepare your sweet tooth…. Learn...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

