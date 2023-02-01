Read full article on original website
WUSA
Virginia parents say proposed changes to state standards would 'erase parts of history' in schools
Education in Virginia has been getting a lot of attention lately. parents and advocates say proposed changes to state standards would erase parts of history.
DC woman celebrates Black figures with yard display combining Black History Month with Valentine's Day
WASHINGTON — In an effort to spark curiosity and love, one woman has combined Black History Month with Valentine's Day for a colorful display in her yard in Northwest D.C. It's the second year in a row that Marjorie McCollough-Jackson has put up the display. The display, which is...
Teen Charged With Making Anti-Semitic Calls To Jewish Rockville Outreach Center During Hanukkah
Police say that a teenage member of the community has been identified as the suspect who made anti-Semitic phone calls to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center at the beginning of Hanukkah last year. A 17-year-old Montgomery County teenager - whose name will not be released - is facing charges for...
'Say his name, Sergio Flores' | Student who reportedly overdosed at Wakefield High School dies
ARLINGTON, Va. — A student who reportedly overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School on Tuesday has died, officials told WUSA9 on Thursday night. The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) told WUSA9 that the student was a freshman special education English learner. PTSA President Judith Davis said the...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders
Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
MDOT MTA giving free rides on Saturday for Transit Equity Day
On Saturday, you can take a free ride on any MDOT MTA service. It's in honor of Rosa Parks' birthday, also called 'Transit Equity Day'.
WJLA
68-year-old man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in his truck in Northeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to lure a girl into his truck in D.C. Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, attempted to lure a girl into his truck Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Maryland That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Maryland is full of surprises, especially when it comes to these fun facts. From the state’s history, to our small towns, there’s always more to learn. Check out this list of quirky facts about Maryland and see how many are new to you!. Did you know these quirky...
OnlyInYourState
This Glow-In-The-Dark Painting Experience Is The Most Creative Activity In Maryland
Did you know that Airbnb isn’t just for vacation rentals? When you’re looking for something fun to do, you can also go to the site for Airbnb Experiences. The activities offered are hosted by locals, and range from tours, to cooking lessons, and even sailing. The following activity is one of the more unique Airbnb Experiences you’ll find. It allows you to get creative, messy, and have a blast. Read on to learn more about this paint splatter experience in Maryland…
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide
A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
WTOP
‘I cried almost daily’: Md. police sergeant says she was mistreated while pregnant
The Mount Rainier Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was formally accused this week of mistreating an employee while she was pregnant. Audrey Calloway, a sergeant with the department, said she was humiliated when she was forced to get a “second opinion” to prove she was pregnant in January of 2022.
baltimorebrew.com
Struggling to get by while battling bureaucracy, Baltimore benefits theft victim gets good news
Maryland officials restored some of Damon Minor’s benefits after he filed an appeal and a story appeared about his case. But many others aren’t so lucky. Damon Minor, a disabled former ironworker whose December food and disability benefits were stolen by hackers, was getting desperate. He had reported...
Marylanders could be owed cash, property from state comptroller's office
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman urges Marylanders to check the Maryland Comptroller's Office's Unclaimed Property database to see if they can be reunited with cash and property that is rightfully theirs. "The Unclaimed Property program strives to reunite Marylanders with money or items that have ended up in the state's custody," Comptroller Lierman said. "Everyone should check the list to see if your name or a family member's name is there. The discovery could be life changing! The property could include long-forgotten bank accounts, stocks or jewelry left in safety deposit boxes or other items of quality." Nearly 33 million...
WUSA
DC Police release video of person of interest connected to stabbing death of Jasmine Star Parker
WASHINGTON — Police released a video of a person they believe is connected to the stabbing death of a transgender woman earlier this year. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were flagged down by neighbors near the intersection of Gallaudet Street Northeast and Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
OnlyInYourState
The Maryland Restaurant With Cinnamon Rolls As Big As Your Head
It’s not too difficult to find amazing cinnamon rolls in Maryland — you just have to know where to look. The following restaurant is filled with amazing menu items, including a cinnamon roll that’s as big as your head! Read on, and prepare your sweet tooth…. Learn...
OnlyInYourState
This Stunning Maryland AirBnB Comes With Its Own Private Beach For Taking In The Gorgeous Views
Looking for accommodations with a view? Well, there is one stunning Airbnb with a view in Maryland you should consider the next time you’re in need of a getaway. With its own private beach on the Chesapeake, you’ll enjoy every moment of your stay. Isn’t this Airbnb with...
