FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘This is beautiful’: Jacob Pullen blown away by K-State turnaround under Jerome Tang
Jacob Pullen shares his thoughts on Jerome Tang, the K-State basketball team and when his jersey will be retired at Bramlage Coliseum
Kansas State vs. Texas : How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
No. 7/6 K-State (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) begins a 2-game homestand on Saturday, as the Wildcats welcome Big 12-leading and No. 10/9 Texas (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) to Bramlage Coliseum for a 3 p.m., CT tipoff on ESPN2. The schools will be playing for just the second time as Top 10 foes, including the first time since No. 10 K-State knocked off No. 1 Texas, 71-62, on Jan. 19, 2010. The two teams played in one of the wildest games of the 2022-23 season with the Wildcats setting multiple school records, including the scoring mark, in a 116-103 win over the Longhorns on Jan. 3. K-State has not swept the regular-season series from Texas since 2018, which is also the last time the Wildcats have won at home against the Longhorns.
How Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is adjusting to life as a college freshman
Avery Johnson shares the hardest part about being a freshman quarterback at Kansas State.
Blue Jays will play college football
Six Junction City Blue Jay football players have signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. There was a signing ceremony at JCHS. The players and their schools where they will play are listed. Aidan Field-Bethel. Donque Williams-Kansas Wesleyan. TJ Jones-Southwestern. Elijah Clark-Boyd-Washburn. Sheldon Butler-Lawson-Minnesota State. Xavion Felton-Coffeyville.
KAKE TV
Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
tourcounsel.com
Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
WIBW
Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
Kansas State Collegian
McCool’s: Manhattan’s newest hometown sports bar
Jeff Zerr and Casey McCool are the owners and operators of McCool’s and Mojo’s in Aggieville. The bar, renovated by the pair after 785 closed, is nothing like the club-style bar it replaced. Instead, high top tables and a large open space greet bar-goers starving for a late night or game day meal.
adastraradio.com
Have You Checked Your Heart?
MANHATTAN, Kan – The story of a professional football player suffering a heart condition while on the field has recently drawn national headlines, but a Kansas State University food scientist said it’s important at all times to prioritize heart health. Karen Blakeslee said heart disease is the leading...
bluevalleypost.com
Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South
This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
adastraradio.com
K-State Receives $175K Grant to Support Development of Rural Grocery Cooperatives
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A Kansas State University program that helps to sustain locally owned rural grocery stores has received a grant aimed at boosting the success of grocers owned by the people who shop there, often called Food Co-ops or cooperatives. Rial Carver, leader of K-State Research and Extension’s...
KVOE
Emporia Fire Department clears scene of reported gas leak at Emporia Pavillions Thursday evening
No signs of natural gas were found after a reported gas leak at a west Emporia retailor Thursday night. The Emporia Fire Department responded to Ross Dress For Less inside of the Emporia Pavillions after workers reported a suspicious odor believed to be natural gas just after 5:40 pm. Once on scene, crews made entry and found no sign of a gas leak according to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley.
kcur.org
Two months after the Keystone's biggest oil spill, residents of a Kansas county wonder what's next
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kansas — It’s been almost two months since the Keystone pipeline erupted on a December night and crude oil rained down upon several acres of native prairie and cropland, and coated more than three miles of Mill Creek in a toxic sheen. Canadian company TC Energy...
City of MHK: Hummels Place closed on weekdays starting 2/1
MANHATTAN - Starting on Thursday February 2nd, Hummels Place/Lodging Cats Place east of Hayes Drive will be closed to replace a natural gas main for Kansas Gas Service. The road closure is expected to last until Friday, February 10th. Access to Arby's and Burger King will limited to the McCall...
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
thstower.com
Foyer restored to former glory
The Topeka High School Foyer was rededicated this Monday at 10:45 AM, after a 10 week long renovation process. The process was funded by Dorris Derrington’s estate, who donated $140,000. The whole process involved meticulously scraping off four to six coats of white paint that covered the walls of the foyer.
Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
