No. 7/6 K-State (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) begins a 2-game homestand on Saturday, as the Wildcats welcome Big 12-leading and No. 10/9 Texas (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) to Bramlage Coliseum for a 3 p.m., CT tipoff on ESPN2. The schools will be playing for just the second time as Top 10 foes, including the first time since No. 10 K-State knocked off No. 1 Texas, 71-62, on Jan. 19, 2010. The two teams played in one of the wildest games of the 2022-23 season with the Wildcats setting multiple school records, including the scoring mark, in a 116-103 win over the Longhorns on Jan. 3. K-State has not swept the regular-season series from Texas since 2018, which is also the last time the Wildcats have won at home against the Longhorns.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO