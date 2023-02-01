ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate

Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans. “The state of Florida education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require...
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ

Mild Day; Change Coming

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Under mostly clear skies, we are off to a pleasant start this morning and anticipating some change through the day. Clouds will build in through the day, but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 40's to around 50. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Se winds will stay gusty tonight. Skies become mostly cloudy and lows will be in the upper 20's to mid 30's.

Comments / 0

Community Policy