Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate
Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans. “The state of Florida education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require...
Governor, officials welcome home Oregon Army National Guard citizen-soldiers from Poland deployment
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Gov. Tina Kotek and other officials welcomed home more than 120 Oregon Army National Guard citizen-soldiers on Saturday after their deployment to Poland as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, supporting NATO allies in their efforts after Russia invaded Ukraine. The members of Charlie Company, 1st...
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 10:00PM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations. * WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty. winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A winter storm...
Mild Day; Change Coming
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Under mostly clear skies, we are off to a pleasant start this morning and anticipating some change through the day. Clouds will build in through the day, but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 40's to around 50. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Se winds will stay gusty tonight. Skies become mostly cloudy and lows will be in the upper 20's to mid 30's.
