GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Under mostly clear skies, we are off to a pleasant start this morning and anticipating some change through the day. Clouds will build in through the day, but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 40's to around 50. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Se winds will stay gusty tonight. Skies become mostly cloudy and lows will be in the upper 20's to mid 30's.

2 DAYS AGO