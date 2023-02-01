ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 19

The Flying Pig’s full marathon is already sold out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Flying Pig Marathon is celebrating its 25th year in May, and it’s attracting a big crowd. Six thousand people tied the line to start the marathon’s first installment in 1999. Now 25 years later, the event attracts 30,000-40,000 people across three days of foot races.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

The Dinner Detective Murder Valentines Day Show to be held in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Dinner Detective Murder Valentines Day Show will be held Feb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites. This is event is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. The actors are not dressed in costumes but they're sitting somewhere in the audience with you! This will be a fun, social and interactive evening event for adults.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Expert says organize your storage space like a store

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We all have that junk room that turns into a catch-all. And if we are being honest. some of us may have two or three. Founder of the site Organize 365, Lisa Woodruff, talks about ways to make the most of your storage space.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
actionnews5.com

3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe

There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati fire displaces 4 children, 2 adults

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire swept through a multi-family home in Sedamsville overnight, displacing six residents including four children and causing $85,000 in damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Working smoke detectors were not found on the scene, fire officials say. The American Red Cross was notified to assist...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
MAINEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio Chip Manufacturer Closing after 113 Years in Business

OHIO – A Dayton hometown snack company that has been making chips and snacks for over 100 years is calling it quits. Mikesell’s Snack Food Company has been selling chips out of Dayton since 1910 now the company is, “winding down all operations.”. In a press release,...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Surveillance videos show Madisonville businesses burglarized within minutes

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police is investigating after two Madisonville small businesses were burglarized early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video shared with WLWT shows Mom 'N 'Em Coffee and Wine and Fill More Waste Less on Whetsel Avenue being burglarized between 3:20 and 3:45 a.m. In both videos, you can see someone in a hooded sweatshirt and mask stealing from the businesses.
CINCINNATI, OH

