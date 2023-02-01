Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Molly Wellman hosts Fire and Ice dinners in February
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's cold outside, but an event series this month will heat up your weekends. Celebrity bartender Molly Wellmann talks about all the fun you can have during Fire and Ice weekends at Moerlein Lager House.
Fox 19
The Flying Pig’s full marathon is already sold out
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Flying Pig Marathon is celebrating its 25th year in May, and it’s attracting a big crowd. Six thousand people tied the line to start the marathon’s first installment in 1999. Now 25 years later, the event attracts 30,000-40,000 people across three days of foot races.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
WLWT 5
The Dinner Detective Murder Valentines Day Show to be held in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Dinner Detective Murder Valentines Day Show will be held Feb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites. This is event is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. The actors are not dressed in costumes but they're sitting somewhere in the audience with you! This will be a fun, social and interactive evening event for adults.
WKRC
Expert says organize your storage space like a store
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We all have that junk room that turns into a catch-all. And if we are being honest. some of us may have two or three. Founder of the site Organize 365, Lisa Woodruff, talks about ways to make the most of your storage space.
This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm
From the picturesque porches to original pocket doors, this historic home has charming details throughout. The post This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Popular Ohio Snack Brand Closing After More Than 110 Years
The company has been open since 1910.
WKRC
Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
WKRC
Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
Fox 19
Off-duty doctor, nurse save girl’s leg at Anderson trampoline park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-year-old recovering after a traumatic accident at a trampoline park is trying to find the medical professionals who rushed to her aid. Gemma Miller was badly hurt last Sunday at a business in Anderson Township, according to her mother, Megan. Gemma broke her tibia and fibula....
dayton.com
Kroger news in the Dayton area: Recent moves from the grocery store chain
The Dayton Daily News has written about Kroger several times over the last few months. Most recently, a new Marketplace location opened in Miamisburg. Here is a compilation of recent stories to give a better overall picture of the moves Kroger has been making in the region:. Kroger opens new...
actionnews5.com
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
Fox 19
Cincinnati fire displaces 4 children, 2 adults
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire swept through a multi-family home in Sedamsville overnight, displacing six residents including four children and causing $85,000 in damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Working smoke detectors were not found on the scene, fire officials say. The American Red Cross was notified to assist...
WKRC
Local riverfront restaurant to close for renovations, reopen with new concept
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A riverfront restaurant in Northern Kentucky will close. Enson Harbor on Riverboat Row in Bellevue announced that it would no longer be a New Orelans' style restaurant and close for renovations after Jan. 5. There's a sign on the door stating that a Chinese dim sum...
Fox 19
6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says
MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Chip Manufacturer Closing after 113 Years in Business
OHIO – A Dayton hometown snack company that has been making chips and snacks for over 100 years is calling it quits. Mikesell’s Snack Food Company has been selling chips out of Dayton since 1910 now the company is, “winding down all operations.”. In a press release,...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to downed wires on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
NORTHGATE, Ohio — Crews are responding to downed wires on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Surveillance videos show Madisonville businesses burglarized within minutes
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police is investigating after two Madisonville small businesses were burglarized early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video shared with WLWT shows Mom 'N 'Em Coffee and Wine and Fill More Waste Less on Whetsel Avenue being burglarized between 3:20 and 3:45 a.m. In both videos, you can see someone in a hooded sweatshirt and mask stealing from the businesses.
Comments / 0