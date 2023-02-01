DECATUR – An eagle rescued from Starved Rock State Park is now in possession of the Illinois Raptor Center, and officials there say the bird is adapting very well. Last week, conservation police along with two citizens located and rescued an eagle at Starved Rock State Park. The Eagle was taken to Countryside Animal Hospital in Streator where vets discovered injuries that would prevent the bird from flying. The bird was taken to the Illinois Raptor Center where Program Director Jacques Nuzzo says he hopes to have the eagle permanently on board.

