Brenda Lumpp
2d ago

This creeps me out because 15 yrs ago my eldest brother was found dead the same way. In his semi.

Jakisa Malone
3d ago

God-bless you my friend. God will take you in his loving arms and secure you forever.👉❤🙏👈

foxillinois.com

Police: 38-year-old shot and left with life-threatening injuries

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 38-year-old Decatur man was left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Thursday night, according to the Decatur Police Department. According to police, at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. 22nd Street, 22nd Street Discount Liquor, about a 38-year-old man who was shot.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim taken to Decatur hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Decatur Police […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man accused of stabbing, injuring his mother

RURAL DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday afternoon. According to authorities at approximately 1:10 p.m. Macon County Deputies responded to an address on Lehman Drive in rural Decatur for the report of a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Fire Department responds to Nudo Products building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings on Tuesday. Around 3:15 p.m. crews responded to an automatic alarm in the 1600 Block of Taylor Ave. The first crews responded and reported heavy smoke showing from the rear...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges

Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County fire on Tuesday claims one life

A fire that happened early Tuesday morning on Washer Road in rural Macoupin County is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office. The fire was reported at 6:06 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31 and county sheriff deputies arrived to...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Injured bald eagle rescued from Starved Rock finds new home with the Illinois Raptor Center

DECATUR – An eagle rescued from Starved Rock State Park is now in possession of the Illinois Raptor Center, and officials there say the bird is adapting very well. Last week, conservation police along with two citizens located and rescued an eagle at Starved Rock State Park. The Eagle was taken to Countryside Animal Hospital in Streator where vets discovered injuries that would prevent the bird from flying. The bird was taken to the Illinois Raptor Center where Program Director Jacques Nuzzo says he hopes to have the eagle permanently on board.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Taylorville student who made school threats sentenced to 4 days in jail

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville High School student who made threats to the high school pleaded guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct, a class four felony. Payton Chronister, 18, appeared in court via zoom and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for two days, served, and 18 months probation.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Checking time with the Springfield watch and clock show

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Route 66 watch and clock club hosted a free watch and clock show at Casey's Pub. The show offered an opportunity to look at mechanical clocks or watches, buy them, and they were even offering free appraisals.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now

An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

18-year-old dies after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

