Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Related
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
Charles Barkley Reveals His Top 10 Player Of All Time List: LeBron James Is Not In The Top 5
Charles Barkley reveals his top 10 players of all time with some surprising names.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team
With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are not sure about trading for Kyrie Irving and then giving him a $200 million contract in the summer, says Brian Windhorst.
Stephen Jackson Said Gregg Popovich Wanted From Him To Admit That Danny Green And Manu Ginobili Were Better Players
While Jackson has had a prolific career as a pro, his exit from San Antonio was one of the bigger storylines and an equally controversial one at that.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar
We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market
Could the Pat Bev Experience finally, mercifully be coming to a close?
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba trade Instagram comments about fight
Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba traded comments on Instagram Friday night about their fight earlier in the evening. Both Rivers and Bamba were ejected from the Orlando Magic’s 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two sparked a fight late in the third quarter after Bamba went after Rivers following a missed shot. Five players... The post Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba trade Instagram comments about fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Lakers Champion Accuses LeBron James of Breaking NBA Rule
What a day it's been.
Tristan Thompson Said He Texted Kyrie Irving About Reuniting On the Lakers
Tristan Thompson suggested the Lakers should add him and Kyrie Irving while on ESPN.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Miami Heat Villain Paul Pierce Gets Roasted On Twitter After Posting Photo
Social media users trolled Pierce after tweet about Boston Celtics
Perfect offer Suns must make Nets after Kyrie Irving’s trade request
Kyrie Irving’s trade request certainly sent front offices around the NBA scrambling for their phones or laptops to convene on a conference call to determine if trading for the polarizing Brooklyn Nets point guard is worth the risk, given his penchant for off-court trouble, injury risk, and impending free agency. But for the Phoenix Suns, […] The post Perfect offer Suns must make Nets after Kyrie Irving’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley
Walker Kessler has had so many breakout games already that seeing a stinker catches Utah Jazz fans off guard. Even Mike Conley Jr. admitted to it after the team’s 115-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kessler was coming off monster numbers over his past two games. The Jazz center averaged 15.5 points on […] The post Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets
Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. His preferred destination is to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who would like to have him at the right price. Because of Irving’s $36.9 million cap figure, that would mean sending out Russell Westbrook and his $47.1M contract — though not necessarily […] The post The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0