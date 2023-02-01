Read full article on original website
Related
How Integra plans to fill worker demand for $1.8 billion semiconductor plant
Integra Technologies is set to put in a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the Wichita area creating about 2,000 jobs. In addition, the plant is expected to bring in another 3,000 jobs from construction, suppliers, and community businesses.
Wheat Scoop: KAWG takes to the Hill to convey Farm Bill needs
Now is the time for wheat farmers to make their priorities known as negotiations for the next Farm Bill kick into high gear. That was a clear message from lawmakers and association staff alike during the 2023 Kansas Commodity Classic. As the calendar turns to a new month, Kansas Wheat is carrying forward that call to action as staff and board members join counterparts from across the country for the joint meetings of U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
adastraradio.com
Integra Technologies to Invest $1.8B, Create Nearly 2,000 Jobs with Wichita Semiconductor Plant
TOPEKA, Kan. – Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to restore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
KAKE TV
Laura Kelly announces Integra Technologies expansion, will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Kelly has announced that Integra Technologies will be opening an expansion in Wichita. The semiconductor manufacturing plant will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita. Kelly called the expansion the "second biggest economic development in Kansas history." “Kansas is stepping up to help resolve a national...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
Integra chip plant coming to Wichita will create 2,000 jobs
Governor Kelly has announced Integra Technologies is bringing a semiconductor manufacturing plant to Wichita that will create at least 2,000 jobs.
Kansas to OK secret incentives deal for $1 billion-plus megaproject in Wichita, sources say
The State Finance Council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss an incentives package.
Ellinwood couple turns coffee hobby into new business
Sometimes hobbies turn into the best jobs. Donita Zamarripa was a barista years ago and turned that job into a hobby of making her own custom-flavored coffees. Then she taught Charles Hawkins some of her tricks. When the couple served their drinks for Hawkins' mother at a recent birthday party, a business idea was born. On Thursday, the Crazy Wolf Coffee trailer officially opened in the parking lot at Nana's Place, 114 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.
🎙City Edition: Mayor Schmidt and Interim Administrator Burns
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Mayor Cody Schmidt and Interim City Administrator Logan Burns that aired Feb. 1, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it
This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
City of Wichita rolls out system for residents to receive boil water advisory alerts
The City of Wichita is rolling out a better way for residents can find out if there is a boil water advisory in the area.
KWCH.com
Tax expert explains importance of reporting gambling winnings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s only been four months, but 2022 was a big year for sports betting in Kansas. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million wagered. Whether or not you came out ahead, those numbers will matter on your taxes. It’s the time of year when receipts and documents get calculated and tabulated on your 1040.
KWCH.com
Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
wichitabyeb.com
Forge ICT, a working man’s chophouse, is headed to the District Taqueria space
Following the closure of District Taqueria late last year, a new restaurant is scheduled to open this March at the 917 E. Douglas space in downtown Wichita. Forge ICT will be a “Working man’s chophouse” according to owner, Dave Jewett. In a message from Jewett, he noted...
KWCH.com
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
Is it time to move on after failed Century II deal?
It's been more than a year since a private group announced big plans for a $1.5 Billion investment in the Century II area. That deal never happened, and now some city council members say it's time to move forward.
Comments / 0