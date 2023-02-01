ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: KAWG takes to the Hill to convey Farm Bill needs

Now is the time for wheat farmers to make their priorities known as negotiations for the next Farm Bill kick into high gear. That was a clear message from lawmakers and association staff alike during the 2023 Kansas Commodity Classic. As the calendar turns to a new month, Kansas Wheat is carrying forward that call to action as staff and board members join counterparts from across the country for the joint meetings of U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Integra Technologies to Invest $1.8B, Create Nearly 2,000 Jobs with Wichita Semiconductor Plant

TOPEKA, Kan. – Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to restore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
WICHITA, KS
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend

If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Ellinwood couple turns coffee hobby into new business

Sometimes hobbies turn into the best jobs. Donita Zamarripa was a barista years ago and turned that job into a hobby of making her own custom-flavored coffees. Then she taught Charles Hawkins some of her tricks. When the couple served their drinks for Hawkins' mother at a recent birthday party, a business idea was born. On Thursday, the Crazy Wolf Coffee trailer officially opened in the parking lot at Nana's Place, 114 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.
ELLINWOOD, KS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it

This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Tax expert explains importance of reporting gambling winnings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s only been four months, but 2022 was a big year for sports betting in Kansas. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million wagered. Whether or not you came out ahead, those numbers will matter on your taxes. It’s the time of year when receipts and documents get calculated and tabulated on your 1040.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
WICHITA, KS
Evan Crosby

10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
WICHITA, KS

