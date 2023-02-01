ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too

John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Can you shoot down the Chinese spy balloon?

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Friday with a thought about this whole Chinese spy balloon deal. And, if you hang out on social media much, it’s a thought that has been rather popular — shoot it down. Is the Chinese Spy Balloon coming to Pennsylvania?. “If Joe...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Harrisburg, PA
