ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Can Sean Payton fix and re-establish a culture with Broncos? | THE HERD

Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos new head coach after trading draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos are coming off a tumultuous season in all areas, including a down year from Russell Wilson. However, Colin Cowherd discusses why Payton will make a positive impact in Broncos country and even the city, citing a culture he built in New Orleans.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes: Matching Tom Brady’s level ‘seems impossible’

Tom Brady tucked his second and seemingly final retirement announcement into the middle of Patrick Mahomes' latest Super Bowl run. And perhaps it's fate that these two moments should intersect, because if anyone is going to compete for Brady's record of seven Super Bowl wins, it's Mahomes. The Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

How soon can Deion Sanders, Colorado compete for a Pac-12 Championship? | UNDISPUTED

Colorado has landed two five-star recruits and Deion Sanders is feeling good about the future of his team, saying quote: 'We're recruiting our butts off.. we're recruiting some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We're serious about that. Hope is in the house, hope is in the air, hope is in the city, hope is in the community, hope is within you all. This is just a pause.. we're not done, but I love where we are.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict how quickly PrimeTime and Colorado can compete for a Pac-12 championship.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers snubs 49ers so Colin makes a case for Dolphins | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers made it clear he wasn't looking to trade to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers seem to be open to trading the QB to the AFC. That leaves Colin Cowherd to make a case for the Miami Dolphins. Watch as he explains why the veteran would best suit Miami, and reveals what other team in the AFC is going all out to acquire him.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Should Aaron Rodgers want to leave Green Bay for Las Vegas? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams recruiting Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers via social media. Joy explains the two are better together and with the possibility of Rodgers leaving Green Bay it would be great to see them reunite.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is deterring coaching prospects? | THE HERD

Kyler Murray is apparently making it hard for the Arizona Cardinals to secure anyone promising in the head coaching position. The quarterback has garnered the reputation for being 'prickly' and previous spats with former coach Kliff Kingsbury may be sending red flags to prospects. Colin shares his thoughts on this 'unsurprising' turn of events.
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator

Brian Schottenheimer has been named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team. Coach Mike McCarthy announced the move Saturday, three days after team owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Carr says he won't extend deadline to assist Raiders trade

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derek Carr said Thursday night he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr's contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Alabama reportedly hiring Notre Dame's Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator

Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized and still needed university approval. The South Bend Tribune...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Life after Tom Brady: How Bucs will try to replace a legend

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to find out what the New England Patriots discovered the past few seasons: It is hard to replace a legend at quarterback. With Tom Brady dropping his retirement notice via social media, the Buccaneers are suddenly facing life without a quarterback in a quarterback-driven league. Moreover, the franchise is hunting for a QB1 after being spoiled by a seven-time Super Bowl winner with off-the-charts intangibles and football character.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII potential swan song for Eagles' 'Core Four'

PHILADELPHIA — The first years they spent together were lean ones, with more coaching changes than trips to the playoffs. There was no sense back then that they were the building blocks of greatness. They didn’t even win their first postseason game until they had played together five years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Predicting NFC West starting QBs in 2023

Only one player in the NFC West managed to take every snap at quarterback for their team. That's right, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks played all 18 games, including the postseason, in his first year as a full-time starter since the 2014. The NFC West division title winners, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy