CBI issues alert for missing man last seen Jan. 13

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Endangered Alert for a man who was last seen Jan. 13.

Rickey Charles Airth, Jr., 35, told his family he was going to a gentleman's club in Denver that evening. Cell phone data shows his last location was East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street. His cell phone is now off.

Airth has a medical condition that requires medication, and going more than a day without it can be fatal, according to CBI.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Airth's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 303-660-7500.

