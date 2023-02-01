ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lawmakers weigh impact of transportation industry challenges on supply chain

By Samantha Manning
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIeS_0kZMco9000

Whether by rail, road or waterway, our transportation system serves as the backbone of our supply chain.

It ensures that items can get from the manufacturers to the customers.

Lawmakers on a House committee Wednesday heard from the transportation industry about the impact its challenges have had on the supply chain.

We saw firsthand during the pandemic how disruptions to the supply chain can lead to higher prices and item shortages.

Much of the discussion focused on the more than $1 trillion dollars Congress allocated for infrastructure investments through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“A first world economy cannot survive in developing world infrastructure,” said Chris Spear, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Trucking Associations.

Spear criticized 2021 guidance from the Federal Highway Safety Administration , which recommends that states prioritize fixing existing infrastructure, as opposed to building new construction.

“The maintenance of existing roads and highways in a state of good repair is an important tool to ensure the effective use of Federal funding while also improving transportation safety, reducing surface transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions, delivering equitable transportation options and access, and accommodating new and emerging technologies by upgrading the nation’s existing infrastructure,” the guidance said.

“Not only does this conflict with Congressional intent, it does nothing to address congestion, improve safety and reduce emissions,” said Spear.

Labor unions, meanwhile, argued infrastructure was not the biggest factor that disrupted the supply chain during the pandemic.

They argued many of the problems were due to decisions by transportation employers.

“In the years leading up to the pandemic and during its onset, the freight industry furloughed 45,000 rail workers. A staggering 30 percent of its total workforce,” said Greg Regan, President of the Transportation Trades Department for AFL-CIO. “When consumer demand spiked, the railroad simply couldn’t keep up.”

Regan argued the on-going transportation worker shortages are also in large part because of those kinds of business decisions.

“The truth is, they have slashed wages and benefits and made working conditions so bad that workers who would otherwise be interested in driving are simply looking elsewhere,” said Regan.

Lawmakers also heard testimony about the need to invest more in our ports and new technology for all transportation systems.

“To ensure a resilient supply chain and be prepared for future demands, investments must be made in our nation’s seaports where cargo continues to rapidly grow and where private investments are being made near the ports in distribution centers for imported consumer goods,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director for Port Houston.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores
  • Tom Brady: ‘I’m retiring for good’
  • FBI searching Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
  • VIDEO: Nationwide pharmacist shortage impacting Pittsburgh area, some pharmacy chains cutting hours
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Comments / 0

    Related
    safetyandhealthmagazine.com

    Trucker access to parking and rest facilities part of supply chain bill

    Washington — Measures for expanded access to parking and rest facilities are included in recently proposed bipartisan legislation aimed at revamping the interstate trucking supply chain system. Introduced Jan. 24 by Reps. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) and Jim Costa (D-CA), the Safer Highways and Increased Performance for Interstate Trucking Act...
    WASHINGTON STATE
    signalcleveland.org

    Tips for applying for utilities assistance

    Programs offering utilities help often require lots of personal and financial information. Here’s some tips for what items to gather up and additional resources to help with the application process. What documents will I need?. Where else can I look for help?. What to know when applying for help.
    OHIO STATE
    CBC News

    Proposed wind farm could become 1st renewable energy competitor for NSP

    A proposed wind farm in Queens County could become the province's first project to sell electricity from renewable sources directly to customers. Mersey River Wind, a subsidiary of Roswall Development, wants to erect 33 wind turbines south of Milton, N.S., to generate 148.5 megawatts of power. The company says that...
    Missouri Independent

    Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

    WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid more […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
    GEORGIA STATE
    freightwaves.com

    Iowa bill seeks to limit length of freight trains

    A bill in the Iowa Legislature is seeking to restrict the length of freight trains operating in the state. The legislation was introduced in the Iowa House of Representatives on Thursday and passed a three-member subcommittee on Friday. The bill would prevent railroad companies from running trains that exceed 8,500 feet in length, or about 1.6 miles. If signed into law, the rule could cost companies between $500 and $5,000 per violation.
    IOWA STATE
    Missouri Independent

    Trade agreements, access to foreign markets debated in U.S. Senate farm bill hearing

    WASHINGTON – In its first meeting of the new congressional session, the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry gathered Wednesday for a hearing on the trade and horticulture titles in the upcoming farm bill. The legislators prioritized enforcing the nation’s agricultural trade agreements, expanding access to international markets and supporting underserved producers. “The […] The post Trade agreements, access to foreign markets debated in U.S. Senate farm bill hearing appeared first on Missouri Independent.
    COLORADO STATE
    The Center Square

    How much pandemic aid was lost to fraud? Answer still 'impossible to estimate'

    (The Center Square) – A U.S. House committee hearing made clear the total cost of fraud and waste in taxpayer-funded pandemic relief programs remains unknown. Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability argued about who was to blame for widespread fraud in a range of federal pandemic relief programs, but they never got an answer to a key question: Just how much fraud was there? Federal officials have...
    Ohio Capital Journal

    U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill

    WASHINGTON — The new Republican chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and a top Democrat on the panel on Wednesday laid out anti-hunger initiatives Congress could tackle in the upcoming farm bill. During a panel discussion, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, the new head of the Agriculture Committee, said he believes members of […] The post U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
    ARIZONA STATE
    Cleveland.com

    U.S. Postal Service must follow through on commitment to electrify most of its new fleet

    Thanks to relentless public pressure the Postal Service committed to electrify most of its new fleet and will purchase only electric trucks after 2026. Just 15 months ago, the Postal service was planning to only electrify 10% of its new trucks. But environmental activists hammered the Postal Service with calls and letters and pushed Congress to appropriate $3 billion for new electric trucks.
    beefmagazine.com

    USDA Deputy Secretary shares updates at cattle industry convention

    The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) welcomed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh to the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show Friday. “We appreciate the working relationship NCBA has with Deputy Secretary Bronaugh, especially as our focus turns to reauthorization of critical...
    US News and World Report

    U.S. Farming Is More Than 'Go Big or Go Out,' Says Ag Secretary

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill. The farm sector has become...
    PENNSYLVANIA STATE
    informedinfrastructure.com

    Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $380 Million in Grants to Modernize Ferry Services, Reduce Emissions, and Connect Rural Communities

    WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced $384.4 million in federal funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for expanding and improving the nation’s ferry service in communities across the country, as well as accelerate the transition to zero emission transportation. This funding will benefit millions of Americans – from Alaska to Michigan to Maryland – who depend on coastal waters, rivers, bays, and other bodies of water to connect to their communities.
    MAINE STATE
    Jot Beat

    New Laws Aim to Transform US Food System for the Better

    The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has praised federal lawmakers for introducing bills to transform the American food system. The four bills include the Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act, the Farm System Reform Act, the Protecting America's Meatpacking Workers Act, and the Protect America's Children from Toxic Pesticides Act.
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh, PA
    117K+
    Followers
    144K+
    Post
    36M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

     https://www.wpxi.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy