Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip,...
Jessica Simpson Recalls a Secret Affair With a “Massive Movie Star”
Jessica Simpson just proved that this tea is made for spilling. The singer revealed that "a massive movie star" tried to seduce her, detailing the experience in her new short story for Amazon...
msn.com
Medics Called 11 Times In ‘Absolutely Inhumane’ Conditions On Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show
Medics were reportedly called 11 times on the United Kingdom set of Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, its highly-anticipated real-life game show based on the blockbuster Korean horror-thriller series—the latest allegation about the reality spin-off as it comes under fire for unsafe conditions. Key Facts. Squid...
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
papermag.com
Travis Barker's Daughter Denies Using 'Black Girls as Props' in TikTok
Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter is responding to some serious criticism surrounding her recent TikTok post. Last week, Alabama Barker came under fire for uploading a video of herself and group of friends lip-syncing along to YN Jay's 2020 song "Perc & Sex," which explicitly talks about using Percocets, a highly-addictive Class B drug that was originally developed as a pain killer. And while there were plenty of people who were troubled to see minors casually singing a song about opiates amid the fentanyl crisis, the vast majority seemed more displeased about Barker being the only white person in the TikTok, leading many to accuse her of "using Black girls as props."
wegotthiscovered.com
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Vows to "Let Go of the Anger" Towards Ex Ryan Edwards
Watch: Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Change your attitude and it could change your life. Ever since appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Maci Bookout McKinney has documented her complicated relationship with ex Ryan Edwards. Now, as the pair struggles to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley, Maci is hoping to make a change.
bravotv.com
Amelia Hamlin Is Rocking a Mustache — and Feeling “More Beautiful and Powerful Than Ever”
Lisa Rinna’s model daughter took on an unexpected beauty look for a recent Vivienne Westwood photo shoot. Amelia Gray Hamlin is again playing with her look in a daring, experimental way, recently rocking a long, flowing mustache for a new campaign for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. “To say...
Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding
One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle. The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo...
HipHopDX.com
Bubba Sparxxx Admits To Selling Out With ‘Ms. New Booty’: ‘I Made A Money Grab’
Bubba Sparxxx had a huge hit on his hands with his 2005 single “Ms. New Booty” – but he’s admitted the song was really more of a money grab for him than anything else. The Georgia native made the admission in an interview with VladTV published on Wednesday (February 1). While noting that his other works, like his sophomore effort Deliverance, were really true to who he was, Bubba explained how the Mr. Collipark-produced single was birthed out of a desire to get more club money.
Rita Ora Reveals Massive Emerald Wedding Ring After Marrying Taika Waititi
Watch: Rita Ora Shows Off Her Emerald Wedding Ring From Taika Waititi. Bling, bling—check out Rita Ora's ring. The singer, who recently wed Taika Waititi, flashed her sparkler while appearing on the Feb. 1 episode of The Tonight Show. "I actually have never shown anyone my ring," she told...
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate Vow Renewal—With Kris Jenner as Officiant
Watch: Portia de Rossi SURPRISES Ellen DeGeneres With Vow Renewal Ceremony. Portia de Rossi's greatest present is the gift of love. While celebrating her 50th birthday on Jan. 31, the actress surprised her wife Ellen DeGeneres with a very special vow renewal ceremony, which comes 14 years after they first said "I do."
Shania Twain Reveals Her Honest Opinions on Cher, Madonna & More Icons
There are some music artists that certainly impress Shania Twain. Fitting with the title of her new album Queen of Me—out Feb. 3—Shania gushed about her fellow music industry queens exclusively on...
QVC Host David Venable Debuts 70-Pound Weight Loss Amid Journey to Be His "Best Self"
David Venable's latest milestone deserves a happy dance. One year after beginning his health journey, the QVC host celebrated the progress he has made by sharing before and after photos of his transformation. "On February 3, 2022…I met with my doctor and we had a very direct conversation about my...
Joy Behar Rips M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Without Even Seeing It: “This Movie Gets a Razzie From Me”
Joy Behar went full film critic on today’s episode of The View, boldly blasting M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest flick … which hasn’t even hit theaters yet. During a conversation about Knock at the Cabin, the director’s upcoming release, Behar turned her nose up at the movie, all while admitting she hasn’t seen a single second of it.
Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron Reflects on “Last Morning” of Her Pregnancy With Late Son
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss. Sarah Herron is reflecting on the last morning of her pregnancy. The Bachelor Nation member recently posted a selfie of herself pregnant with her late son, Oliver Brown, as the two of them cuddled with her dog, Rio. "It's been 1...
You'll Be Soaring, Flying Over Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker's Romance
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker finally found what they've been looking for. The High School Musical actress and baseball player have gotten engaged after more than two years of dating, according...
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: No Surprise, M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest Is Long, Slow and Disappointing
The twist in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film comes at the beginning, not the end. The trouble with that arrangement is that a career of surprise-ending films, such as “The Sixth Sense” and “Signs,” has conditioned audiences to expect something juicy to be revealed at the eleventh hour, by which point, this apocalyptic head-scratcher has already played its hand. “Knock at the Cabin” starts like a home-invasion thriller, with four armed strangers descending upon a remote cabin to perturb its occupants, except that none of the characters fits the stereotypes associated with the genre. First of all, the family renting the...
James Cameron Settles Titanic Debate on Whether Jack Could Have Survived Once and For All
When it comes to this debate, we'll never let go. A quarter century after Titanic's release, the film's director James Cameron is taking a long (and scientific!) look back at whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) would have lived if he simply climbed aboard the door with Rose (Kate Winslet) as they were left stranded at sea after the titular ship sank into the ocean.
Bryan Cranston Recalls the Time He and Aaron Paul Ate “All the Methamphetamine” on ‘Breaking Bad’
You can always count on Hot Ones — the YouTube talk show where celebrities eat increasingly spicier chicken wings while answering questions about their careers — to bring out the weirdest, wildest Hollywood stories. While appearing on the show this week, Bryan Cranston spoke to host Sean Evans...
