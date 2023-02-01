ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Mark Jensen found guilty of killing his wife … again

By Beth Hemphill
Court TV
Court TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5LRW_0kZMcfCT00

By Emanella Grinberg

KENOSHA, Wisc. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin jury deliberated for more than six hours before finding Mark Jensen guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the 1998 poisoning death of his then-wife, Julie Jensen.

Jensen, 63, frowned as Judge Anthony Milisauskas read aloud the jury’s verdict in the packed Kenosha courtroom. No one from Julie Jensen’s family was in the courtroom for the verdict.

Prosecutors argued the former stockbroker poisoned and suffocated the mother of their two sons so he could be with his lover, who he later married and had another son with. Jensen’s defense claimed he was innocent and that Julie killed herself after years of battling major depressive disorder, which put her at a high risk of suicide. Jensen’s court-appointed lawyers declined to comment as they left the courthouse.

The verdict marked the second time a jury convicted Jensen in his wife’s death. The jury in his first trial in 2008 deliberated for about 30 hours before reaching the same decision. The six men and six women of the second jury declined to comment as they left the courthouse.

“I didn’t know at that time it was going to take a third of my life to put Mark Jensen away. But it was worth it — and I would do it again if the opportunity or necessity arose,” special prosecutor Robert Jambois said after the verdict. Jambois was among those who responded to the Jensen’s Pleasant Prairie home on December 3, 1998, after Jensen called to report his wife dead. He was also part of the prosecution team that tried Jensen in 2008.

Court TV’s Trial Archives: Wisconsin v. Mark Jensen (2008)

An appellate court overturned his conviction on the grounds that the jury should not have heard about a letter Julie sent to police saying her husband should be their first suspect if she turned up dead. The letter was excluded as improper hearsay evidence from Jensen’s retrial. But several witnesses testified Julie expressed fear that her husband was trying to kill her or make her look crazy, so she would lose her children in a divorce.

She took photos of a list in his day planner with “syringe” on it and said she feared he would use it to poison her. She gave them to police as her suspicions grew.

“She didn’t want to be labeled crazy and she didn’t want to lose her kids. With her death, Julie lost David and Douglas, and in death now she’s labeled as crazy. We’re having a whole trial on the topic of whether Julie was crazy,” Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeill said in the state’s closing argument Tuesday.

Prosecutors contended Jensen so hated his wife for cheating on him in 1991 that he subjected her to years of “gaslighting” and “sadistic psychological torture” by planting pornographic images around the Jensen’s Pleasant Prairie home and making hang-up calls to their residence and to Jensen’s office. Julie kept a log of the incidents, which spanned 1991 to 1998 and ended around the time Jensen’s extramarital affair began. Julie suspected her former lover was responsible and rejected suggestions from police that her husband may be responsible, an officer testified.

“The tragedy of Julie Jensen is she can’t escape gaslighting even in death, even after all this time,” McNeill said.

Jensen’s defense emphasized that Julie refused offers of money or shelter from friends and her sister-in-law so she could leave her husband, suggesting that she may have suffered from what. a defense psychiatrist described as distorted perceptions of reality.

The trial centered on mixed opinions about Julie’s cause of death, which was initially determined to be ethylene glycol poisoning. Traces were found in Julie’s system, but different labs reached different results on the precise amount. Two medical examiners revised their opinions to include asphyxiation after learning of a jail informant who said Jensen confessed to poisoning Julie with antifreeze-spiked orange juice and pushing her face into a pillow to expedite her demise.

Read More: Daily Trial Highlights | Antifreeze Murder Retrial

Assistant Public Defender Jeremy Perri said in the defense closing that the prosecution’s case was based on a “lie” from the informant, Aaron Dillard, an admitted con man facing 10 years in prison on probation violations when he met Jensen in 2007 in the Kenosha County jail.

Another sticking point was who was responsible for internet searches on the Jensen home computer for “poisoning” and “ethylene glycol,” Jensen or his wife.

The searches were deleted from the browser’s internet history, but a forensic analyst recovered them and described them to the jury.

Jensen’s sentencing is scheduled for April 14. Because the offense occurred in 1998, the judge has the option of making Jensen eligible for parole in 20 years, 15 of which he has already served. He could also sentence him to life without the possibility of parole.

The day before the verdict, Julie’s brother, Larry Griffin, shared photos of her with the media and called her a victim of domestic violence. He said he never doubted that his former brother-in-law was responsible for his sister’s death.

“We’re following through on Julie’s words, desperate words that she wrote on November 21st, 1998: ‘If anything happens to me, he would be my first suspect, ‘” Griffin said.

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife

A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Bustle

Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WISN

10 year old Milwaukee boy accused of killing mother returns to courtroom

A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy, who a court has ordered not to be named or have his face shown publicly, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Friday afternoon in court at the juvenile justice facility, the boy was set to have his preliminary hearing, but his public defender told the court she's concerned the boy doesn't understand the legal proceedings and asked he sees a doctor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Court TV

The Menendez Brothers Murder Trial: 30 years later

By IVY BROWN Court TV It’s been 30 years since Erik and Lyle Menendez faced their first trial for the brutal murders of their parents. July 1993 marked the beginning of a high-profile televised six-month trial that ended in two hung juries, prompting Judge Stanley M. Weisberg to declare a mistrial. The brothers were ultimately... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Trial Begins in 2018 Torture, Killing of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos

A prosecutor told a judge Wednesday that a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend tortured and abused her 10-year-old son for two weeks before his death, while an attorney for the male defendant countered that his client should be acquitted of murder. Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta was chosen to hear...
LANCASTER, CA
The Independent

Madison Brooks was killed by a car. Now, four men who left her on the road are charged with rape

When Madison Brooks was struck and killed by a car on 15 January, very few details were revealed about the circumstances surrounding her death. The 19-year-old Louisiana State University student was remembered by her friends and family as a bright and joyful young woman who had a lasting effect on everyone she met. Her sorority sisters at Alpha Phi said that Madi — as she was known to those who loved her — had made the ultimate gesture that conveyed her generous personality by donating her heart and kidneys to save others.But as her loved ones reeled from the sudden...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Court TV

Was Maggie Murdaugh Lured to Her Death?

Text messages between Alex and Maggie Murdaugh indicate that Alex wanted Maggie to come to the family's home on Moselle Road. It's not completely clear why, but Alex did tell her that his father was in hospice. (2/2/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
New York Post

Wisconsin boy, 14, accused of shooting girlfriend in the head over breakup

A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy allegedly shot his girlfriend at least three times in the head after she tried breaking up with him. The girl, identified by family as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, is miraculously expected to survive the shooting. Elia Olson, of Racine, was charged Tuesday as an adult for attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Racine County Eye. If convicted, Elia could spend the next 60 years in prison. On Sunday just before noon, the couple had walked down the railroad tracks in the city, about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, to smoke, Jazlene...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To

Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
BRYAN, TX
Court TV

Court TV

Atlanta, GA
288
Followers
129
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.

 https://www.courttv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy