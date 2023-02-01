CT Capitol is overflowing with ideas for how to cut the sales tax

Related
Government lets health plans that ripped off Medicare keep the money
In a surprise action, CMS announced it would require next to nothing from insurers for any excess payments they received from 2011 through 2017.
CT unclaimed property fund hits $1.4B, despite $71M returned
CT has now amassed more than $1.4 billion in various financial assets that could be claimed through the unclaimed property program.
Connecticut Mirror
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.http://ctmirror.org/
Comments / 0