ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Mirror

CT Capitol is overflowing with ideas for how to cut the sales tax

By Keith M. Phaneuf
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xKq3_0kZMcYyG00

CT lawmakers have proposed reducing the 6.35% sales tax rate while also seeking to create new exemptions or restore old ones.

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy