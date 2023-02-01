Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared from concussion protocol, more than a month after he entered the protocol, according to multiple reports.

Tagovailoa entered protocol for the second time of the season on Dec. 26, one day after the Dolphins' 26-20 Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. He appeared to hit the back of his head against the ground when he was tackled, but he remained in the game.

The 24-year-old sat out the rest of the season, including Miami's 34-31 postseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on wild-card weekend. And concern continued to grow after it was reported last week that Tagovailoa was still in protocol and would skip the Pro Bowl.

On Wednesday, however, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa cleared protocol and is "confident he’ll be 100% when the time comes for football."

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Miami Dolphins QB won't participate in Pro Bowl

MORE: Miami Dolphins expect QB Tua Tagovailoa back as starting quarterback in 2023

Although he's got the all clear from doctors, Tagovailoa will not suit up for the Pro Bowl.

In September, Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol after he was knocked unconscious during Miami's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 4. He was stretchered off the field and didn't return until Week 7.

Tagovailoa took another hard hit four days before the Cincinnati game during a win over Buffalo. He appeared to show concussion symptoms, but was evaluated and stayed in the game, drawing criticisms of why he was allowed to return.

The NFL later changed its concussion protocol after a joint review with the NFLPA, mandating that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — sit out the remainder of a game.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol after one month, per reports