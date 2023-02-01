Telemedicine company GoodRx to pay FTC $1.5M fine due to Consumer Reports investigation

Following the findings of a 2020 Consumer Reports investigation, the FTC announced Wednesday telemedicine company GoodRx will pay a $1.5M fine.

GoodRx is accused of sharing customers’ sensitive health information with companies like Google, Facebook, and more than 20 other companies.

The investigation discovered that if consumers were looking for discounts on several medications, this information on its users’ prescriptions would be shared undisclosed by GoodRx with the companies.

The following prescriptions were compromised by the privacy breach:

Lexapro, an antidepressant medication

HIV medications PrEP

Clomid, a fertility treatment medication

Eduran, a erectile dysfunction medication from Cialis

Seroquel, an antipsychotic medication

“This is a win for consumers, and it could have a profound effect on how our health information is kept private moving forward” said Marta Tellado, President and CEO of Consumer Reports. “Three years ago, we discovered that GoodRx was sharing people’s personal health information with more than 20 companies. People told us they’d never expected that their sensitive information was being shared with the likes of Google and Facebook.”

Tellado goes on to say, “the privacy of our health information shouldn’t be treated like an option – it’s a right. We’re pleased to see the FTC stepping up like this. This could set a strong precedent for keeping some of our most personal and sensitive information private.”

Director of Technology Policy at Consumer Reports, Justin Brookman, stated that for years websites and health apps have been leaking personal data to advertisers and the like without facing any consequences.

In recent years, global regulators have had more aggressive enforcement methods, which may bring the era of data free-for-alls to an end.

Moving forward, companies will need to comply that sharing customer data without clear permission will lead to fines and investigations.