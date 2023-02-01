LAKELAND, Fla. -- At least 10 people were wounded Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Lakeland, police said, and two are in critical condition.A dark-blue Nissan four-door sedan pulled up at the scene of the shooting, Lakeland Police Department Chief Sam Taylor said."The vehicle slowed, did not stop, and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters in the vehicle," Taylor said. "They started firing from all four windows of the vehicle and shooting males on both sides."Eight of the victims have nonlife-threatening wounds, he said at a news briefing Monday evening.Police believe it...

LAKELAND, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO