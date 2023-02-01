Read full article on original website
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 23-29
On Jan. 23, Henry Lucas, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the corner of 13th St and Spring St for an outside misdemeanor warrant. On Jan. 23, Prentice Booker, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on the 2300 block of Spring St for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
crimevoice.com
SLO County: Four Arrested after Deputies Reportedly Find Stolen Mail, Catalytic Converters
Above: Items confiscated from vehicle during Highway 101 traffic stop | SLO County Sheriff’s Office. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested four individuals on outstanding warrants, as well as in relation to the alleged thefts of mail, packages, and catalytic converters. According to a press...
calcoastnews.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man flees police, ends up in jail
A 36-year-old Paso Robles man is in jail after he tossed a stolen gun out of a car window and led officers on a chase on Tuesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the corner of 14th and Olive streets in Paso Robles. During the stop, the driver Jacob Hamby, attempted to hide something under his seat.
KEYT
CHP Officer Ryan Ayers awarded Medal of Valor for his off-duty actions in San Luis Obispo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – On Aug. 6 of 2021, off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer Ryan Ayers was driving on U. S. 101 in San Luis Obispo when he saw a semi-truck involved in an accident then careen off the road. What Ayers did next was save a stranger's life.
Looking Back to February 1936: One person killed, suspect commits suicide
Posted: 6:55 am, February 3, 2023 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Ralph Hagerman commits suicide after arrest for killing Jesse Sledge. Ralph Hagerman, arrested after killing one man and wounding two others, committed suicide Saturday morning by leaping from the second-story window of San Luis Obispo County courthouse window. A drunken...
Paso Robles man leads cops on car chase after ditching stolen gun, police say
Jacob Hamby stopped to let out two passengers as officers began to chase his vehicle, police said.
Suspect in SLO County shooting arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 20-year-old Guadalupe man was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail.
kprl.com
Sam Blakeslee 02.03.2023
On Monday of this week, a homeless person broke into Blakeslee and Blakeslee in San Luis Obispo. Owner Sam Blakeslee says that was the fourth time he’s been burglarized in the last two years, but this weeks break in led to the disappearance of a lap top and his Apple watch.
Two arrested following police pursuit in Paso Robles
A 36-year-old and 32-year-old man were arrested in a police pursuit around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. The post Two arrested following police pursuit in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect
Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
calcoastnews.com
Fire damages shed in Arroyo Grande
A fire damaged a large shed in Arroyo Grande on Saturday evening creating a plume of smoke, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire on the 500 block of Carol Place. Firefighter arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames. Firefighters...
In letters to the editor: Why not rescue the Shell Beach bench? | Opinion
Save the bench! Since the first week in January when it was first noticed, there have been a few Tribune articles about the bench in Pismo Beach that is about to fall into the ocean due to erosion from our recent storms. The most recent article was in the Jan. 30 issue of The Tribune.
Santa Maria man arrested for 2022 homicide
A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder for a homicide that occurred last year.
23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria
A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO McLintocks’ temporarily closes over liquor license suspension
F. McLintocks’ Saloon and Dining House in downtown San Luis Obispo has temporarily closed after the state of California suspended its liquor license. McLintocks’ closed its bar and restaurant on Higuera Street, rather than operating without alcohol. It will stay closed from Jan. 19 through Feb. 17. California...
Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 23, 2023. 09:36 — Travis...
Lompoc family's search for missing teen enters seventh day
One Lompoc family is looking for answers as they continue searching for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona, who has been missing since last Friday.
Attorney general drops nearly all charges against Tianna Arata, others in BLM protest case
The decision comes almost three years after SLO District Attorney Dan Dow filed 13 misdemeanor charges against the activist.
Paso Robles police arrest man suspected of molesting child for 4 years
An investigation is ongoing, police said.
