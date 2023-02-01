ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

calcoastnews.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man flees police, ends up in jail

A 36-year-old Paso Robles man is in jail after he tossed a stolen gun out of a car window and led officers on a chase on Tuesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the corner of 14th and Olive streets in Paso Robles. During the stop, the driver Jacob Hamby, attempted to hide something under his seat.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Sam Blakeslee 02.03.2023

On Monday of this week, a homeless person broke into Blakeslee and Blakeslee in San Luis Obispo. Owner Sam Blakeslee says that was the fourth time he’s been burglarized in the last two years, but this weeks break in led to the disappearance of a lap top and his Apple watch.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect

Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages shed in Arroyo Grande

A fire damaged a large shed in Arroyo Grande on Saturday evening creating a plume of smoke, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire on the 500 block of Carol Place. Firefighter arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames. Firefighters...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
News Channel 3-12

23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO McLintocks’ temporarily closes over liquor license suspension

F. McLintocks’ Saloon and Dining House in downtown San Luis Obispo has temporarily closed after the state of California suspended its liquor license. McLintocks’ closed its bar and restaurant on Higuera Street, rather than operating without alcohol. It will stay closed from Jan. 19 through Feb. 17. California...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 23, 2023. 09:36 — Travis...
ATASCADERO, CA

