Portland, OR

Two Portland police officers injured making arrest

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Both officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries during the Wednesday, Feb. 1, incident.

kptv.com

Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Hit And Run Tow Truck Driver Identified

Portland Police have identified a tow truck driver who hit another tow truck driver Sunday morning on I-84. The victim was loading a vehicle when he was hit. On Tuesday, police got a call from a man who heard news coverage of the incident and believed he might have been involved. He told police a tarp from another vehicle blew onto his windshield. He heard a thump and took the next exit to remove the tarp and see if he had hit anything. He wasn't able to locate a crash.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Who has died in 2023 Portland homicides

The Oregonian/OregonLive continues to track the historic wave of homicides across Portland. This looks at the people killed in 2023 and what we know about them and their deaths. Most all so far have died in shootings. Last year, a record 101 people died in homicides in the city. Most of them also died in shootings.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location

An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Intel contractor found dead in car; man accused of stalking him now charged in his killing

A retired veterinarian accused of obsessively stalking the husband of a woman with whom he had an affair was arrested Tuesday on charges of killing the man. Steven N. Milner, 55, was already facing charges for allegedly violating a stalking order to keep away from Kenneth C. Fandrich when Fandrich was found dead last Friday in his car at Intel’s Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro, according to police and court records.
HILLSBORO, OR
philomathnews.com

Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police

One of Oregon’s only Black state representatives was stopped twice by police while driving home from the state Capitol this week, and he says the stops highlight concerns that police profile Black Oregonians. Rep. Travis Nelson, a nurse and Democrat who represents north and northeast Portland, doesn’t dispute that...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

