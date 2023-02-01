ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

David Benavidez & Caleb Plant angry press conference

By Jake Tiernan: An angry David Benavidez had to be kept apart from Caleb Plant for fear that he might attack him today in Los Angeles during their kickoff press conference for their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Twice, Benavidez...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UFC champ Aljamain Sterling: 'After I finish Henry Cejudo, I don't think bantamweight has anything left for me'

Aljamain Sterling thinks Henry Cejudo could be his final fight at bantamweight. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling says he will likely defend his title against Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in May but doesn’t see too many options outside of “Triple C.” Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) acknowledges that No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley is a lucrative option, but with teammate Merab Dvalishvili on the cusp of title contention, Sterling says a move up to featherweight is imminent.
FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)

Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
Michael Bisping praises Jorge Masvidal for accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “With great risk, comes great reward”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has praised Jorge Masvidal for accepting a fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Last week, Dana White announced some gigantic bouts for the UFC 287 pay-per-view on April 8. White publicized that middleweight champion Alex Pereira would defend his title against prolonged rival Israel Adesanya. On top of that, the boss also revealed that Masvidal would make his highly anticipated return.
Navarrete: Wilson is a Warrior, He Landed a Shot That Stunned Me A lot

Glendale, Arizona - Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) became a three division world champion, as he captured the vacant WBO super featherweight title on Friday night. Navarrete went through adversity in the fight. The Mexican slugger was dropped hard and was forced to rally as the fight played out to...
ARIZONA STATE
De La Hoya Says Top ‘Goal For 2023’ Is To Make Golokvin vs. Munguia

Oscar De La Hoya believes there is a compelling — and more importantly, feasible — fight in the near offing for Jaime Munguia. The head of Golden Boy said in a recent interview that his priority this year is to make sure Mexico’s Munguia is involved in a significant fight, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, the Kazakh bruiser who holds two 160-pound titles, is apparently at the top of the Hall of Famer’s list.
The best casino venues to stage boxing in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is synonymous with boxing. The pair go hand in hand with big-time sports events and have done since the 1980s. From Caesars Palace to Thomas and Mack Center and MGM Grand, more and more venues are dedicating arenas to the sport. With casinos galore up and down Las Vegas Boulevard, gamblers can try their luck or go online at Vulcan Vegas to win big money.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino Announced For April 8 At Prudential Center In Newark

Shakur Stevenson’s return to his hometown was officially announced Saturday. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com and other outlets, Stevenson’s fight against Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino will take place April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Their 12-round main event, which ESPN will televise, was revealed Saturday as part of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a college basketball showcase hosted by actor Michael B. Jordan, star of the “Creed” franchise.
NEWARK, NJ
Richard Torrez Jr. Drops, Stops James Bryant After One Round

Richard Torrez Jr. remained a knockout every time out following his latest victory. The 2020 Olympic Silver medalist made quick work of James Bryant. Torrez scored a knockdown at the end of round, which left Bryant unsteady upon rising to his feet with his corner opting to stop the contest prior to the start of round two in their ESPN-televised opener Friday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
What is DAZN? How to stream Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz boxing fight

Fighting Erika Cruz for undisputed featherweight gold means everything to Amanda Serrano. “The Real Deal” is ready to make history inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on February 4. Serrano, a seven-division champion, beat Heather Hardy in 2019 for the WBO and WBC featherweight titles. She knocked...

