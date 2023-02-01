Read full article on original website
Derrick Lewis slams referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68: “He’s got a conspiracy out on me”
Derrick Lewis is slamming referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68. UFC Vegas 68 takes place this coming Saturday, February 4th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA) vs Sergey Spivak (15-3 MMA). Lewis, 37, is looking to...
If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou
Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez & Caleb Plant angry press conference
By Jake Tiernan: An angry David Benavidez had to be kept apart from Caleb Plant for fear that he might attack him today in Los Angeles during their kickoff press conference for their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Twice, Benavidez...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Shreds Gervonta Davis: "Every Time That Tank Fights Somebody, I Don’t Know Who They Are”
Teofimo Lopez Sr. prides himself on knowing the ins and outs of the boxing world. Prior to his son, Teofimo Lopez, going on to become a unified champion at 135 pounds, the bombastic father and trainer brazenly shouted that his son would knock the Ukrainian off his high horse. His...
UFC champ Aljamain Sterling: 'After I finish Henry Cejudo, I don't think bantamweight has anything left for me'
Aljamain Sterling thinks Henry Cejudo could be his final fight at bantamweight. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling says he will likely defend his title against Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in May but doesn’t see too many options outside of “Triple C.” Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) acknowledges that No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley is a lucrative option, but with teammate Merab Dvalishvili on the cusp of title contention, Sterling says a move up to featherweight is imminent.
MMAmania.com
FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)
Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
SkySports
Arnold Barboza warns Teofimo Lopez: 'Boxing always finds a way to humble you, no matter what'
Arnold Barboza, an unbeaten super-lightweight with a 27-0 record, is on the verge of a major fight in one of boxing’s most exciting divisions. But he has to beat Jose Pedraza at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live at 2am on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Tyson Fury fight with Oleksandr Usyk new target date revealed with two venues in running to host unification title bout
TYSON FURY and Oleksandr Usyk are "100 per cent" set to fight on a new target date - with two venues in the running to host. The pair of unbeaten champions have been negotiating the heavyweight division's first four-belt undisputed decider since the new year. Saudi Arabia are frontrunners to...
Michael Bisping praises Jorge Masvidal for accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “With great risk, comes great reward”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has praised Jorge Masvidal for accepting a fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Last week, Dana White announced some gigantic bouts for the UFC 287 pay-per-view on April 8. White publicized that middleweight champion Alex Pereira would defend his title against prolonged rival Israel Adesanya. On top of that, the boss also revealed that Masvidal would make his highly anticipated return.
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: Wilson is a Warrior, He Landed a Shot That Stunned Me A lot
Glendale, Arizona - Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) became a three division world champion, as he captured the vacant WBO super featherweight title on Friday night. Navarrete went through adversity in the fight. The Mexican slugger was dropped hard and was forced to rally as the fight played out to...
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Randy Couture, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell and more to take part in Fedor’s retirement celebration
There’s a nostalgic feeling in the combat sports air this week as the career of one of the most storied fighters to ever grace a ring or cage will come to an end this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) as Fedor Emelianenko will make the competitive walk one final time.
sportszion.com
“You’ll never set foot in a boxing ring again!” Tommy Fury sends brutal warning to Jake Paul ahead of their clash on Feb 26
Who would’ve thought that in the same month when Islam Makhachev will be taking on Alexander Volkanovski for the P4p number 1 ranking in Perth, we would see another high stake matchup like Fury vs Paul?. That dream is close to becoming a reality and Tommy Fury has issued...
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury names Francis Ngannou as alternative fighter if bout vs Oleksandr Usyk falls through
The negotiations for the possible heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are taking a little bit longer than they should be doing at this point. Recent statements made by Fury indicate that he would be interested in engaging in fight with Francis Ngannou if bout with Osyk does not take place.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Top ‘Goal For 2023’ Is To Make Golokvin vs. Munguia
Oscar De La Hoya believes there is a compelling — and more importantly, feasible — fight in the near offing for Jaime Munguia. The head of Golden Boy said in a recent interview that his priority this year is to make sure Mexico’s Munguia is involved in a significant fight, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, the Kazakh bruiser who holds two 160-pound titles, is apparently at the top of the Hall of Famer’s list.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Definitely See A Rematch With Mayer; Second Fight Will End By Knockout
There are other meaningful fights that interest Alycia Baumgardner, namely a shot at the winner of the lightweight championship rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Baumgardner is sure, though, that she will battle bitter rival Mikaela Mayer again. Baumgardner won their 10-round, 130-pound championship unification bout by split decision...
worldboxingnews.net
The best casino venues to stage boxing in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is synonymous with boxing. The pair go hand in hand with big-time sports events and have done since the 1980s. From Caesars Palace to Thomas and Mack Center and MGM Grand, more and more venues are dedicating arenas to the sport. With casinos galore up and down Las Vegas Boulevard, gamblers can try their luck or go online at Vulcan Vegas to win big money.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino Announced For April 8 At Prudential Center In Newark
Shakur Stevenson’s return to his hometown was officially announced Saturday. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com and other outlets, Stevenson’s fight against Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino will take place April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Their 12-round main event, which ESPN will televise, was revealed Saturday as part of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a college basketball showcase hosted by actor Michael B. Jordan, star of the “Creed” franchise.
Boxing Scene
Richard Torrez Jr. Drops, Stops James Bryant After One Round
Richard Torrez Jr. remained a knockout every time out following his latest victory. The 2020 Olympic Silver medalist made quick work of James Bryant. Torrez scored a knockdown at the end of round, which left Bryant unsteady upon rising to his feet with his corner opting to stop the contest prior to the start of round two in their ESPN-televised opener Friday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
ng-sportingnews.com
What is DAZN? How to stream Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz boxing fight
Fighting Erika Cruz for undisputed featherweight gold means everything to Amanda Serrano. “The Real Deal” is ready to make history inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on February 4. Serrano, a seven-division champion, beat Heather Hardy in 2019 for the WBO and WBC featherweight titles. She knocked...
