ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Kicker Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a different kicker next season. According to Owner Jerry Jones, the team will be "starting over" at the position for next season after Brett Maher struggled down the stretch. Maher had a wild card game to forget against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he missed ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision

Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk.  But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News

Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
LOUISIANA STATE
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
The Spun

Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team

With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To James Harrison's Announcement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison was trending this weekend, thanks to Antonio Brown. Brown claims that Harrison gave him CTE after hitting him in the helmet. "I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE. James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Brutal Loss

Just when you thought the Los Angeles Lakers might be turning a corner, they allow the New Orleans Pelicans to snap their 10-game losing skid on Saturday night. Former Laker Brandon Ingram dropped 35 in the Pels' comeback, which certainly isn't a welcome sight for LA fans. Here's how the NBA world ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Will 'Never' Trade With 1 NBA Team

The Nets have until Feb. 9 to find a new home for Kyrie Irving. On Friday, the All-Star guard reportedly requested a trade. Shams Charania of The Athletic said the Lakers, Mavericks and Suns have emerged as suitors for Irving.  On the opposite side of the spectrum, we can apparently cross off ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Death Of Beloved Coach

The football world is mourning the loss of a beloved coach this weekend. Cleve Bryant, a former college football quarterback turned coach, died at the age of 75 earlier this week.  "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife ...
AUSTIN, TX
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline

The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

What Lakers Could Offer In Kyrie Irving Trade

Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least.  With the trade deadline set for next Thursday, the Nets will have to figure out how they want to approach the second half of the ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
721K+
Followers
92K+
Post
443M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy