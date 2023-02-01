Read full article on original website
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Kicker Announcement
The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a different kicker next season. According to Owner Jerry Jones, the team will be "starting over" at the position for next season after Brett Maher struggled down the stretch. Maher had a wild card game to forget against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he missed ...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision
Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement
Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk. But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News
Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team
With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To James Harrison's Announcement
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison was trending this weekend, thanks to Antonio Brown. Brown claims that Harrison gave him CTE after hitting him in the helmet. "I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE. James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 ...
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Brutal Loss
Just when you thought the Los Angeles Lakers might be turning a corner, they allow the New Orleans Pelicans to snap their 10-game losing skid on Saturday night. Former Laker Brandon Ingram dropped 35 in the Pels' comeback, which certainly isn't a welcome sight for LA fans. Here's how the NBA world ...
Brooklyn Nets Will 'Never' Trade With 1 NBA Team
The Nets have until Feb. 9 to find a new home for Kyrie Irving. On Friday, the All-Star guard reportedly requested a trade. Shams Charania of The Athletic said the Lakers, Mavericks and Suns have emerged as suitors for Irving. On the opposite side of the spectrum, we can apparently cross off ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Death Of Beloved Coach
The football world is mourning the loss of a beloved coach this weekend. Cleve Bryant, a former college football quarterback turned coach, died at the age of 75 earlier this week. "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife ...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Lakers Could Offer In Kyrie Irving Trade
Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least. With the trade deadline set for next Thursday, the Nets will have to figure out how they want to approach the second half of the ...
