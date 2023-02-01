Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Update: PG&E worker killed after being crushed by work vehicle identified
REDDING, Calif. — A PG&E employee was killed Tuesday when he was crushed by his work vehicle while trying to change a tire in western Shasta County near Platina. The Shasta County Coroner's office has identified the man killed as Jakob Louis Stockton, 21, Redding. According to CHP officials,...
krcrtv.com
Trial begins for the 2021 double-shooting in Lakehead
REDDING. Calif. — The 2021 Lakehead shooting that left two people hospitalized and is now being investigated as a hate crime, took to trial Thursday morning. Officials say 21-year-old Silas Matthew Hesselberg of Sacramento is the suspect for the double-shooting at the Salt Creek Boat Ramp in April of 2021. On Thursday, victims of the shootings, as well as the suspect, gathered at the Redding Courthouse to await trial.
krcrtv.com
Man stepped on by Redding Police arrested multiple times before incident
REDDING, Calif. — New details have come to light about the criminal record of 39-year-old Kevin Donald Hursey, the man known most-recently as the man who had his face stepped on by a police officer during an arrest. KRCR learned Hursey was arrested multiple times just days before his...
krcrtv.com
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
krcrtv.com
6.5 tons of trash removed from behind Mercy Medical Center
REDDING, Calif. — In a Facebook post early Saturday morning, Redding Police Department (RPD) showed off some of the work their Community Work Program Officers (CWPO) have tackled this week, cleaning up the trash behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that 6.5 tons of trash "and other blight" was...
krcrtv.com
Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 4, 8 AM:. Redding Fire Department (RFD) confirmed that the fire that occurred last night at the Redding restaurant Lumberjacks was a very minimal damage incident. They say the fire was caused by a griddle that had accumulated excessive grease. RFD stated that the...
krcrtv.com
Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
krcrtv.com
Police respond to reports of person brandishing a weapon in southwest Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. Redding Police say they responded to a report of three possible juveniles, one armed with a gun that was pointed at the reporting party. Officers searched the area of Laguna Honda Rd. and Emerald Ln. but were not immediately able to find anyone.
krcrtv.com
Expect road work as Caltrans improves the Sacramento River Bridge in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Caltrans announced that starting in early February they are beginning nighttime road work on the Sacramento River Bridge in Red Bluff on Interstate 5. Caltrans partnered with Golden State Bridge, Inc. to make these bridge improvements, they say work will be conducted between Antelope Boulevard and Diamond Avenue, for bridge joint replacement operations.
krcrtv.com
Construction on Redding's first micro-shelter community starts on Monday
REDDING, Calif. — Construction of Redding's first micro-shelter community breaks ground on Monday, Feb. 6, according to United Way of Northern California (UWNC). It will be overseen through a partnership between UWNC, Pathways to Housing, and the City of Redding. The City of Redding declared a shelter crisis in...
krcrtv.com
Redding Riverfront plan back on the agenda
REDDING, Calif. — A long-standing planning document in the city of Redding is back on the agenda after multiple attempts at an update. At next Tuesday’s meeting, City of Redding staff will bring the Redding Riverfront Specific Plan (RRSP) back in front of the City Council, this time in hopes of approving a proposal to draft an updated version of the plan.
krcrtv.com
Lawsuit officially filed over Gateway superintendent controversy
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A lawsuit was officially filed Thursday in Shasta County Court against Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) wanting a judge to make the board of trustees follow the district policies, according to Adam Pressman of Swanson Law. "We want to prevent the Gateway Unified School District...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Nighttime lane closures planned on I-5 in Red Bluff due to construction
Tehama County Public Works is warning drivers along I-5 in Red Bluff about planned lane closures in February. According to public works, work is planned on sections of the Sacramento River Bridge on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff, between Antelope Boulevard and Diamond Avenue, for bridge joint replacement operations. A...
krcrtv.com
The 36th Annual Crab Feed is back serving 3,000 pounds of crab!
ANDERSON, Calif. — — One Safe Place is back at the Shasta District Fair for the biggest fundraiser of the year, the 36th annual Crab Feed. This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and all the money raised will help One Safe Place continue to help to provide services for those dealing with domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault.
krcrtv.com
'We feel good.' New data gives Redding's Market Center developers optimism
REDDING, Calif. — As we approach two years since it’s full reopening, Market Street in downtown Redding is seeing progressive growth. Placer.ai is a data analytics website that calculates foot and vehicle traffic in a specific area. For Haedrich and Co., the developers of Market Center, this in-depth data is used as a guide for understanding the trends in Redding.
Comments / 0