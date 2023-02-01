ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Trial begins for the 2021 double-shooting in Lakehead

REDDING. Calif. — The 2021 Lakehead shooting that left two people hospitalized and is now being investigated as a hate crime, took to trial Thursday morning. Officials say 21-year-old Silas Matthew Hesselberg of Sacramento is the suspect for the double-shooting at the Salt Creek Boat Ramp in April of 2021. On Thursday, victims of the shootings, as well as the suspect, gathered at the Redding Courthouse to await trial.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

6.5 tons of trash removed from behind Mercy Medical Center

REDDING, Calif. — In a Facebook post early Saturday morning, Redding Police Department (RPD) showed off some of the work their Community Work Program Officers (CWPO) have tackled this week, cleaning up the trash behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that 6.5 tons of trash "and other blight" was...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 4, 8 AM:. Redding Fire Department (RFD) confirmed that the fire that occurred last night at the Redding restaurant Lumberjacks was a very minimal damage incident. They say the fire was caused by a griddle that had accumulated excessive grease. RFD stated that the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Expect road work as Caltrans improves the Sacramento River Bridge in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Caltrans announced that starting in early February they are beginning nighttime road work on the Sacramento River Bridge in Red Bluff on Interstate 5. Caltrans partnered with Golden State Bridge, Inc. to make these bridge improvements, they say work will be conducted between Antelope Boulevard and Diamond Avenue, for bridge joint replacement operations.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Construction on Redding's first micro-shelter community starts on Monday

REDDING, Calif. — Construction of Redding's first micro-shelter community breaks ground on Monday, Feb. 6, according to United Way of Northern California (UWNC). It will be overseen through a partnership between UWNC, Pathways to Housing, and the City of Redding. The City of Redding declared a shelter crisis in...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Riverfront plan back on the agenda

REDDING, Calif. — A long-standing planning document in the city of Redding is back on the agenda after multiple attempts at an update. At next Tuesday’s meeting, City of Redding staff will bring the Redding Riverfront Specific Plan (RRSP) back in front of the City Council, this time in hopes of approving a proposal to draft an updated version of the plan.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Lawsuit officially filed over Gateway superintendent controversy

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A lawsuit was officially filed Thursday in Shasta County Court against Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) wanting a judge to make the board of trustees follow the district policies, according to Adam Pressman of Swanson Law. "We want to prevent the Gateway Unified School District...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

The 36th Annual Crab Feed is back serving 3,000 pounds of crab!

ANDERSON, Calif. — — One Safe Place is back at the Shasta District Fair for the biggest fundraiser of the year, the 36th annual Crab Feed. This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and all the money raised will help One Safe Place continue to help to provide services for those dealing with domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

'We feel good.' New data gives Redding's Market Center developers optimism

REDDING, Calif. — As we approach two years since it’s full reopening, Market Street in downtown Redding is seeing progressive growth. Placer.ai is a data analytics website that calculates foot and vehicle traffic in a specific area. For Haedrich and Co., the developers of Market Center, this in-depth data is used as a guide for understanding the trends in Redding.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy