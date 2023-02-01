ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maitland, FL

What Now Orlando

RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee

On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food

Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach festival showcases over 80 artists, live music and more

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach MainStreet and the Ormond Beach Arts District is hosting the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts this weekend. Over 80 artists are gathering along New Britain Avenue from Beach Street to Ridgewood Avenue, showcasing their hard work during the festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
the32789.com

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
WINTER PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Final weigh-in doesn’t disappoint at the Harris Chain

LEESBURG, Fla. – Despite contrary conditions on the final day, the Top 25 still sacked them up to finish out the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event at the Harris Chain of Lakes. Check out the scene from a packed-out weigh-in with local champ Kennie Steverson. This Toyota...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Newsy Nuggets: Hollerbach's Joint, Buster's Bistro, Windermere Wine Dine, new Baldwin Park restaurant and taking licks in Tokyo

The people behind popular German restaurant Hollerbach’s (that would be the Hollerbachs) plan to open a marijuana-themed restaurant called The Joint at West End, as in the West End Trading Co., a concert venue in downtown Sanford. According to Hollerbach’s Facebook page, you can expect such things as Blazed Wings, Premo-Nuggs, Dope Sliders, and QP Dogs. All of it, presumably, THC free. But then with the current push to make recreational marijuana legal in Florida you never know. No opening date has been announced yet, so just chill.
SANFORD, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Salt Shack coming to Clermont

Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
CLERMONT, FL
Bay News 9

Events around Central Florida for Black History Month 2023

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Black History Month is celebrated every February to honor the contributions and legacies of African Americans across U.S. history. Since it was first nationally recognized in 1976, the month is used to educate others and celebrate the achievements of pioneers, from Harriet Tubman to Katherine Johnson.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winter Garden Police Department loses officer to cancer

Terry Westwood always wanted to serve his community as a police officer. But before he could fulfill that dream, he led a life of service and dedication in other ways — in the United States Navy, as an insurance agent assisting people in planning for their future, and as a husband and father and provider.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
villages-news.com

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando community gathers to honor Tyre Nichols as he was laid to rest

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando community came together Wednesday night to pay tribute to Tyre Nichols, the same day he was laid to rest. Lawanna Gelzer was one of the many people who gathered outside of Orlando Police Department headquarters Wednesday night to remember Nichols and to raise awareness about those in law enforcement who have acted above the law. She said her message to law enforcement is simple.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Cow-abunga! The Osceola County Fair returns for 2023

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The 79th Osceola County Fair returns for 2023 with a jam-packed events lineup that has a little something for everyone. The annual 10-day event, which is put on by the Kissimmee Valley Livestock Show and Fair, starts on the second Friday in February runs through the 19th.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
ORLANDO, FL

