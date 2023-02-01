Read full article on original website
16-year-old arrested for shooting at occupied car in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police officers announced the arrest of a teen accused of shooting into a moving car on Jan. 26. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of 75 West Louther Street in Carlisle around 5:38 p.m. Witness and victim accounts stated that someone had fired a shot at a car as it was traveling eastbound on West Louther Street.
Lancaster teen arrested on attempted homicide charge, two others wanted
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster teen charged with attempted homicide after a January 7 shooting has been arrested with two others still at large. According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers and court records, Jose Manuel Ramos was arrested on Friday in a coordinated effort with East Hempfield Police, Lancaster County SERT, and Lancaster City Police.
Carlisle teen arrested for attempted homicide after drive-by shooting
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police have arrested a 16-year-old after a shooting on January 26. Carlisle Police say officers responded to W. Louther Street for a report of shots fired and determined a shot had been fired from a moving vehicle. Bullet fragments were recovered from a vehicle...
Man charged after he allegedly fled multiple crash scenes in Lancaster County
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in multiple crashes at different locations in Warwick Township, fleeing the scene after each crash. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Brian Keith Fisher was allegedly involved in multiple crashes that...
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
Three gun arrests made in Lancaster County over 14-hour timeframe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Over the span of 14 hours, three arrests were made related to weapons violations. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Feb. 1 at 11:40 p.m., an officer attempted to stop Justin Cabrera, 19, from Lancaster Township, in the area of Dauphin St. and S. Lime St.
Suspect identified in Palmyra assault investigation
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified. Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28. Police...
Extremely Drunk Lititz Man Flees Multiple Crashes, Police Say
A man from Lititz was driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level above the highest rate when he hit multiple cars in separate crashes fleeing every time, authorities explain in a release on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Brian Keith Fisher was discovered to be drunk when officers with...
Stolen Vehicle Crashes During Reading Street Chase: Police
One man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say he crashed a stolen vehicle into a family's car during a police chase in Reading. Officers were on patrol near 9th and Penn streets at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 when they noticed a Volkswagen Jetta that was reported as stolen in Chester County, Reading police said in a statement.
Driver in car stolen in Chester County injures woman and her child in wrong-way crash
A stolen car driven the wrong way on Washington Street, with police in pursuit, collided with another car, injuring a woman and her 4-year-old son child during the Thursday afternoon rush as its driver tried to evade police, Reading police said. An officer came upon the crash just before 5...
Police in York County issue final news release about deaths of family members who took their own lives
Police in York County have issued a final news release about their investigation into the deaths of three family members who took their own lives. West Manchester Township police provided details about written notes left behind by James Daub, his 59-year-old wife, Deborah, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan. The family was found dead in the backyard of their home on Jan. 25.
Driver charged with homicide after killing central Pa. woman in crossover crash: police
Police in Lancaster County charged a man with homicide by motor vehicle after they say he crossed the center line of a two-lane highway, striking a car nearly head-on and killing the passenger. William R. Vaughan-Geib,29, also was charged with aggravated assault, DUI, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia...
Lancaster County trio accused of anti-police vandalism, drug possession
EPHRATA, Pa. — Three Lancaster County men are facing vandalism charges after police say they were caught spray-painting graffiti on an overpass bridge in West Earl Township. Matthew Reiff, 19, of Newville, Michael Stoltzfus, 21, of Bird in Hand, and John Kauffman, 19, of Upper Leacock, were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief in the alleged incident, which occurred Saturday night at a bridge carrying Miley Road across Route 222, according to West Earl Township Police.
Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause
A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning. Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a...
Lancaster man missing almost a month, family worried
LANCASTER, Pa. — A family in Lancaster is worried after a family member has been missing for nearly a month. Lancaster police are actively searching for 35-year-old Edgard Cirino-Castro, who has been missing since Jan. 5. His family is concerned for him and wants to know that he is...
Lebanon police seek witnesses of fatal single-vehicle crash on E. Walnut Street
Lebanon City police are seeking witnesses to a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 1, on East Walnut Street. According to the police release, fire and EMS were dispatched to 451 E. Walnut St. at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police said that the vehicle was traveling east on Walnut Street when it left the roadway and impacted the structure at that address, Hebron United Methodist Church.
Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Two drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash in Lebanon County
Two people suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Thursday, according to police. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 72 and Awol Road in Union Township. Police said a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Lebanon man collided with a vehicle...
Harrisburg man will serve 7-14 years after pleading guilty to robbery of Carlisle Speedway store in 2022
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a clerk during the robbery of a Carlisle convenience store in 2022. James Allen Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and robbery in connection to the incident, which occurred on May 5, 2022, at a Speedway store on High Street.
Walmart Dumper Was 'Dissatisfied' With Customer Service, Say Police
The man accused of dumping bleach, maple syrup, and motor oil on the floor of a Berks County Walmart did so because he had "waited in line too long," according to authorities. Leonard E. Repp Jr., a 46-year-old Whitehall resident, is accused of masterminding the two bizarre incidents that left messes on the floor of the Tilden Township supermarket on Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, police said.
