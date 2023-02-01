ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Thursday, Feb. 2: Road Closures in Plainfield

By Jennifer Popper
 3 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 2. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.

George St. from Hillcrest Ave. to Harvey Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
10 block Leland Ave. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 3 PM
Carlisle Terr. at East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Geneva Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM
Academy Ave. / Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
Wiley Ave. / East Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM
803 South Ave. 8 AM — 4 PM
264 Garfield Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
Watchung Ave. at East 5th St. 8 AM — 3 PM
1369 South Ave. 8 AM — 6 PM

Note: Locations are subject to change.

Fanwood Warming Station Open

FANWOOD, NJ -- As temperatures today dip down to the single digits with wind chills at 20 below zero, the Fanwood Police Department has established a warming station at the Patricia Kuran Cultural Arts Center, also known as the Carriage House. The Carriage House is accessible 24/7 from the short walking path at the front of Borough Hall or from Watson Road across from Carriage House Park. Free parking is available. Call police at 908-322-5000 or go to the police station at 75 N. Martine Avenue and ask for a police officer to let you in. There is heat and outlets to plug-in electronic devices. Bring your own water and any medications. Otherwise, don't go out unless you absolutely have to. Bundle up in layers. Dog walks should be short. If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pet. Please check in with our elderly and disabled neighbors during this period.  
FANWOOD, NJ
High Winds Suspected in Fatal West Orange Crash

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The West Orange Fire Department along with West Orange Police units responded to a single vehicle crash on Kelly Drive shortly after 7:00 p.m. on February 3, 2023. The incident involved an elderly married West Orange couple who were traveling southbound on Kelly Drive near Baxter Lane. Their car was suddenly hit by a falling tree limb which penetrated the sunroof of the vehicle. It struck the male driver in the head rendering him unconscious and causing their car to veer off the roadway. They subsequently crashed into a second tree on the west side of the street. A utility pole was also downed as a result of the crash and PSE&G crews were dispatched to the scene.  Frigid temperatures were accompanied by strong wind gusts on Friday and are believed to be a contributing factor in the accident. Both patients were transported to UMDNJ where the male driver was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His wife suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the exact nature of her injuries was unclear.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Road Closure in Rahway Due to Water Main Break

RAHWAY, NJ — Due to a water main break under the Route 1/9 overpass, the Rahway Police Department issued an advisory that East Hazelwood Avenue will be closed from Woodbridge Road to Frontage Road, near Capobianco Plaza. The roadway will remain closed until repairs are completed. At this time, it is unknown when the roadway will reopen.   [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of  a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Friday Winds Partially Raise a Commercial Roof in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, NJ - High winds are being blamed for damaging a roof on Ethel Avenue late Friday, with part of the roof blowing into an adjacent lot. On February 3, a commercial building at 7 Ethel Avenue lost pieces of its roof during the heavy winds and icy temperatures. A box truck parked in the lot sustained minor damage when it was struck by falling debris. Hawthorne firefighters conducted an interior and exterior inspection of the building, and also secured all loose roofing material that was left topside.   No injuries were reported in the incident.  The building was determined to be structurally sound and remained habitable.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Hackensack Declares Code Blue

Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue.     A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.    A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need.   For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
HACKENSACK, NJ
Westfield Recap: Redevelopment Debate Dominates Discourse, Pool Fees, Harmon Shuts

WESTFIELD, NJ — A plan that sets guidelines for redevelopment of a vacant Lord & Taylor building and train station parking lots got the Town Council’s initial approval Tuesday night as residents debated the project. The council’s action followed a rally held Sunday, Jan. 29, by people opposed to the One Westfield Place project. About 125 people attended, expressing a range of concerns. Membership rates for the Westfield Memorial Pool are going up. We crunched the numbers. Read these stories and more at the links below. Westfield Council Moves on Lord & Taylor Redevelopment as Residents Debate Plans Protesters Rally in Westfield as Council Action on Redevelopment Nears Take TAPinto Westfield Poll: Do You Support One Westfield Place Redevelopment? Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to Westfield Westfield’s Chinese Community Celebrates Lunar New Year with Magic, Dance ‘Me & My Gal’: Registration for Popular Westfield Dance Starts Wednesday Allstate Westfield Athlete of the Week: Annie Ryan Girls Basketball: Westfield Wins Big Over Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 61-42 Boys Track: Westfield Wins County Title
WESTFIELD, NJ
Hackensack Fire Department Responds To Accident On Route 17 South

Hackensack, NJ - On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of Hackensack Fire Department’s Second Platoon Engine 2, Rescue 1, and Deputy  2 were called to 405 route 17S due to a motor vehicle accident.  When the units arrived they found four vehicles involved in the accident, with one person injured. Before the arrival of the Basic Life Support team from the Hackensack University Medical Center, who took over patient care, firefighters were able to administer first aid and check for injuries on the drivers of the vehicles. Firefighters responded to a small fluid leak by applying absorbent and stayed on the scene until the city tow trucks on duty retrieved the automobiles.   There is currently no update on the state of the injured person.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Howell Man Dies After Crashing into Barnegat Toll Plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday

BARNEGAT – A Howell Township crashed into a concrete divider at the Barnegat toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday according to the New Jersey State Police. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision occurred at exit 68.9.  Police confirmed he died at the scene. The crash took place around 3:13 p.m. and it is unclear as to what caused the accident. There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries. 
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City

LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
Somerville St. Patrick's Parade Committee Seeks Financial Support

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Irish folklore tells us there is a pot o' gold at the other end of the rainbow, but rainbows are far and few between this time of year, nor have there been any reports of those searching for such treasure striking it rich. Having no such pot o' gold, the Somerville St. Patrick's Parade committee is working hard to raise the money to host the 30th annual St. Patrick's Parade on Main Street Sunday, March 12, as the committee does not receive any government funding to stage the parade, one of the largest in New Jersey. Instead, the parade committee...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
First Flea Market of Year at Rahway's St. Thomas Church, Feb. 11

RAHWAY, NJ — The first flea market of 2023 at Rahway's St. Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church, located at 1407 St. Georges Ave, is taking place this Saturday, February 11. The flea market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some items available for purchase include homemade wreaths and centerpieces, handbags, scarves, baby items, books, jewelry, greeting cards, key chains, Lenox, toys, glassware, collectibles, and more. See the attached flyer for more information. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police

MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Police Announce Arrest & Identify Intruder at Montville Township High School

MONTVILLE, NJ - A day after an unknown intruder caused Montville Township High School to go into a shelter in place for nearly two hours, an arrest has been made, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.  Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III of Bloomfield, NJ has been charged with unlicensed entry of a structure, a crime of the fourth degree, Carroll said.  "On Feb. 2, surveillance footage shows an unknown adult male arrived at Montville High School at approximately 6:30 a.m., and proceeded to walk around the building while wearing a backpack," Carroll said. "He was discovered by a school staff member. The staff member...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Catches Fire in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday evening after striking a utility pole outside the Walgreens on Leland Avenue. The vehicle was approaching the intersection at South Avenue. Members of the Plainfield Fire Division worked to extinguish the fire, while police directed traffic. Breaking News Network alerts stated wires were down, and there was a gas leak — the smell of gas was in the air — and County Hazmat was also on the scene, with BNN noting it was for fluid containment. A PSE&G truck was seen arriving, too. TAPinto Plainfield has reached out to Fire Director Kenneth Childress for comment, and will post an update if a response is received.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Rahway Residents Among Those Arrested During Motor Vehicle Stop in Linden

LINDEN, NJ — Three adults and three juveniles are in custody after Linden Police located multiple handguns during a motor vehicle stop. On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m. police stopped the vehicle on the 1000 block of Summit Terr. During the stop, officers observed a handgun...
LINDEN, NJ
