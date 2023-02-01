Thursday, Feb. 2: Road Closures in Plainfield

FANWOOD, NJ -- As temperatures today dip down to the single digits with wind chills at 20 below zero, the Fanwood Police Department has established a warming station at the Patricia Kuran Cultural Arts Center, also known as the Carriage House. The Carriage House is accessible 24/7 from the short walking path at the front of Borough Hall or from Watson Road across from Carriage House Park. Free parking is available. Call police at 908-322-5000 or go to the police station at 75 N. Martine Avenue and ask for a police officer to let you in. There is heat and outlets to plug-in electronic devices. Bring your own water and any medications. Otherwise, don't go out unless you absolutely have to. Bundle up in layers. Dog walks should be short. If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pet. Please check in with our elderly and disabled neighbors during this period.

FANWOOD, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO