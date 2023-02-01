Thursday, Feb. 2: Road Closures in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 2. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.
George St. from Hillcrest Ave. to Harvey Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
10 block Leland Ave. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 3 PM
Carlisle Terr. at East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Geneva Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM
Academy Ave. / Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
Wiley Ave. / East Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM
803 South Ave. 8 AM — 4 PM
264 Garfield Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
Watchung Ave. at East 5th St. 8 AM — 3 PM
1369 South Ave. 8 AM — 6 PM
Note: Locations are subject to change.
