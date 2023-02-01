ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne Libary to Undergo Major Renovation

By Steve Lenox
 3 days ago

BAYONNE, NJ - The Bayonne Free Public Library will be closed for approximately four weeks starting on February 21, Director JP Porcaro announced, part of a large-scale renovation program.

Porcaro shared in a statement that the project, expected to take 10 months to complete, will include repairing the façade; remodeling the Children’s Room and the lobby; and replacing 1930’s infrastructure.

Starting Tuesday, February 21, the library will have a scaled-down operation offering some library services at the former Story Court Branch at 16 West 4th Street.

The library will also continue to provide its online content, which is always available.  The Story Court Library will retain the main library’s hours during the closure:  Monday-Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Sunday, closed.

