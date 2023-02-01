ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Social-justice programming for every college student

By Nicholas Giordano
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9LvQ_0kZMZNy600

The social-justice warriors are pushing full steam ahead with their plans to turn our classrooms into indoctrination dens. The State University of New York system, in which I’m a political-science professor, just announced expanded “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice” requirements for every degree program starting in fall 2023.

That’s right — DEISJ classes are required to earn a degree, even in departments outside liberal arts such as math, science and engineering.

These initiatives do nothing more than cultivate division, distort reality, eliminate the power of the individual and insult any fair-minded person. DEISJ is a cultural movement, not an academic discipline, inhibiting academic freedom and doing little to prepare students for the workforce.

This curriculum has no place in education. Americans — parents, students, employers — need to defend our nation’s academic institutions, which are critical to forming a citizenry equipped to uphold our republic through economic productivity and civic engagement.

DEISJ drives are a cancer spreading throughout American institutions. To meet SUNY’s requirements, students must master specific criteria for spotting and responding to “dynamics of power, privilege, oppression, and opportunity” in all aspects of the past and the present.

As the largest university system in the country, with 64 institutions serving nearly 1.3 million students, SUNY is clearly doing its part to create a new generation of public virtue signalers. Unfortunately, it’s just one of many higher-education institutions that would rather students master DEISJ’s core components than prepare for a lifetime career. The University of Massachusetts , Drake University , Brandeis University , Villanova University and the University of California system are among the many schools adopting this radical framework.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysSaV_0kZMZNy600
SUNY Chancellor John King had defended the new DEISJ curriculum.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

SUNY says DEISJ c ourses “must explicitly address how institutional and societal structures lead to inequities across groups.” Such learning outcomes push the narrative that America is, and will continue to be, a systemically and institutionally racist country. The framework ignores the great strides made over the last two centuries and doesn’t allow any debate.

As a political-science professor, I can say that DEISJ desecrates the American identity and makes a mockery of our national motto, E Pluribus Unum — Out of many, one. From many different people, from different places, we create one nation united by core values such as liberty, self-government, equality and individualism.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcxKN_0kZMZNy600
SUNY makes new racial equity class mandatory for graduation at all schools

Instead, DEISJ initiatives promote a victimhood culture and encourage tribalism by putting identity above country in the name of equity. Their objectives are intellectually shallow and ideologically driven as they mischaracterize America and our history. Even worse, they foster resentment and bitterness towards our country, which has provided so much opportunity despite our past sins.

Higher-education institutions should focus on equipping students with the ability to think critically, developing interpersonal skills and preparing them for the labor market. Given enrollment declines , a trend showing no signs of abating, parents and students should use the power of the purse and choose schools that value sound academic principles over woke ideology.

Alumni can also play a role in defeating DEISJ. Alumni giving makes up 23% of the money colleges and universities raise . Alumni should seriously reconsider their contributions if their alma maters continue to pursue an ideological agenda.

And corporations account for 13% of all college and university contributions. Employers can also withhold cash and continue to look at alternative ways to vet talent — some, like Google, Tesla, Bank of America, General Motors and IBM, have dropped degree requirements, and more are likely to follow. Colleges cannot afford to lose their support.

DEISJ is a lucrative multibillion-dollar industry peddling propaganda and division that we must root out of our education system. Over the last two decades, faculty like me have witnessed the collapse of academia and a drop in academic standards. We can and we must stand up to this madness and say enough is enough. Our country depends on it.

Nicholas Giordano is a political-science professor at Suffolk Community College and a Leadership Institute Campus Reform Higher Education fellow.

Comments / 15

Patrick Sanders
2d ago

Underlying these "studies" is a worldview seen through the lens of "oppressor" and "oppression". Further, these studies don't allow for disinterested citizenry. You are one of the two categories and can only become an "ally"if you wholeheartedly endorse the philosophy espoused by these academics and further their cause. This worldview doesn't accept that the vast majority of people in the U.S. today have never oppressed anyone. I fear that any student who challenges these ideas will be punished with lower grades. If you are a white, heterosexual, cisgender, Christian male you will be painted as evil in front of your peers by instructors who truly believe that you are an oppressor. This philosophy is divisive at best destructive at worst. It also gears an uncanny connection to the marxist worldview of society. This philosophy will lead to the loss of life and liberty if it is left unchallenged...

Reply
14
johnny
2d ago

That’s strange considering that the leftist clowns in academia, Democrats and their media lapdogs say it doesn’t exist.

Reply
9
complaint department
2d ago

just a bunch of bull only a few are going to make alot of money off this kind of garbage

Reply
5
Related
KCAU 9 News

College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course

The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

A look at the new AP curriculum for African American Studies

On the first day of Black History Month, the College Board introduced the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies. The course was first announced last August but David Coleman, the head of the College Board, said that the board decided on the final framework after feedback from educators and students and principles that have guided and served as the ultimate foundation of AP courses. "This course hides from nothing, it sees everything," Coleman told "CBS Mornings." Along with teachers and students, the board worked with 300 professors of African American Studies from hundreds of colleges nationwide, including...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment

Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheDailyBeast

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
JENISON, MI
L.A. Weekly

10 Easiest College Classes You Can Take

The thought of college can be daunting for many young adults. But fear not! There are plenty of courses out there that are a breeze to complete. Here are some of the ten easiest college classes that won’t stress you out too much. 1. Public Speaking – Public speaking...
The Center Square

Florida's DeSantis wants to eliminate 'CRT bureaucracies' at state colleges and universities

(The Center Square) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday at the State College of Florida in Bradenton on Tuesday to discuss higher education reforms. In early January, DeSantis, along with House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, requested all financial records from state colleges and universities in regard to faculty expenditures on subjects that are considered "woke" like critical race theory. Administrations who are politicizing their offices...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

New bill could end K-12 school suspensions for defying school rules

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Suspensions for defying school rules may become a thing of the past in California public and charter schools.Legislation introduced Wednesday by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, would ban such suspensions while aiming to understand what is causing the children to act out and treating it. Senate Bill 274 is meant to keep children in school. It would end willful defiance suspensions such as failing to take off a hat or hooded sweatshirt in grades TK through 12. "The punishment for missing school should not be to miss more school," Skinner said in a statement. "Students, especially those with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

I was president of New College, and here’s what I think | Column

Recent news accounts of actions intended to alter the mission of New College of Florida immediately reminded me of the description of the college’s mission I often shared when speaking to local service and business groups, alumni associations and other civic organizations. Tongue only partly in cheek, I stated that “the mission of New College is to be cheerfully subversive of the least attractive features of the surrounding society.” Consequently, the core principles promoting this mission are: rational argument based upon true premises; the appeal to publicly available evidence when making a claim; openness to alternative viewpoints — including the possibility you might be wrong; and respect for those who may view things differently when matters are intrinsically complex.
FLORIDA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!

“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy