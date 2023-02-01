Chair Nora Vargas delivers State of San Diego County Address

Related
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
California Slavery Reparations Task Force Debates Eligibility for Compensation
The California reparations task force concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego last week, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen Affairs...
SD County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing
SD County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing. Nine developments received funding.
Newsom tries again with restrictive gun carrying bill
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023. The new legislation would restrict who can carry and...
San Diego man advocating for early screenings after losing dad to cancer
On Friday, First Lady Jill Biden visited the Logan Heights Family Center, pushing to improve access to cancer screenings and early detection for underserved communities.
Couple drops lawsuit seeking to block Ocean Beach palm tree removal
John and Tracy Van De Walker filed a lawsuit in federal court and later another in San Diego Superior Court seeking to block the removal.
Missing something? Recover stolen property in San Diego at this public viewing event
Missing something? Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a public viewing of recovered stolen property this weekend.
Sidewalk vending enforcement begins in City of San Diego's beach areas
San Diego law enforcement personnel began fully enforcing the city's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas Wednesday, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December.
Completely Democrat Run San Diego City Council Meeting Highlights Democratic Infighting and Failure to Serve Constituents
The recent Democrat only City Council meeting in San Diego was a prime example of the dysfunction and infighting within the Democratic Party. It showed that their focus is not on serving their constituents, but rather on serving their own interests and those of their friends. Democrat City Attorney Mara...
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand
San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
Chula VIsta man sentenced to 138 months in prison for blowing up ATM machine
A Chula Vista man was sentenced in Federal Court on Thursday to more than 11 years in prison for blowing up ATM machines in the San Diego area to steal money contained inside. Chad Lee Engel, 50, was sentenced to 138 months in prison for his part in detonating a California Coast Credit Union ATM, located at 4285 Ruffin Road in San Diego, on July 4, 2017; and an ATM located at a Chevron gas station, located at 9650 Miramar Road in San Diego on August 13, 2017. Engel pleaded guilty in July 2022.
Chula Vista Council fills District 3 seat despite calls for special election
After nearly three hours of public comment on Tuesday, the council appointed Alonso Gonzalez, one of 10 candidates who were considered for the position.
Fee to use San Diego public bathrooms proposed
A proposal to charge people to use public restrooms in the city of San Diego is receiving mixed reaction.
North County Transit District: free rides during Rosa Parks’ birthday
There’s even more of a reason to take public transportation on Saturday. All rides on North County Transit District (NCTD) will be free that day to commemorate what would have been Rosa Parks' 110th birthday.
San Diego Spending $2.4 Million To Relocate 50 Homeless People
San Diego’s City Council approved a plan that will provide a “more intense and personal focus” on each person’s needs.
FLOTUS visits Oceanside Military Family Clinic
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Oceanside Saturday to participate in a roundtable discussion.
"I kill [Black people] for a living." A look at SDPD's newly released police misconduct files
Newly released investigations reveal a number of accusations of racial discrimination against SDPD officers. Law enforcement agencies throughout California continue to release police officer misconduct investigations as part of a 2022 law aimed at improving transparency in law enforcement agencies. For the San Diego Police Department, many of the newly...
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
