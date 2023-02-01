Editorial: Time for parenting in the armed forces

The new parental leave for military moms and dads is a welcome change that will undoubtedly be good for service members and their families. Odds are strong that it will also be a real boost for the military — what one might call a Defense Department version of enlightened self-interest.

The new policy, a part of last year’s National Defense Authorization Act, took effect the first week of January, bringing a major improvement to the challenge those who serve face when trying to have a meaningful family life. Before the change, active-duty birth mothers got six weeks of convalescent leave as the “primary caregiver.” Active-duty “secondary caregivers” — read that “new dads” — could get up to two or three weeks of parental leave, depending on the branch in which they serve.

The NDAA mandates 12 weeks for any uniformed new parent, and there’s no longer a distinction between “primary” and “secondary” caregivers. New birth moms will still get six weeks convalescent leave, before the 12-week parental leave kicks in. The increase to 12 weeks applies to parents welcoming adopted children and long-term foster children as well.

The benefits for new moms and dads are obvious. Parents will have considerably more time to bond with the baby before heading back to work, plus more time to make sure they have quality child care lined up. Doing away with the distinction between “birth parents” and “non-birth parents” reinforces the modern realization that both should be equally involved with their child. We’re past the days when dads were considered an afterthought in their children’s early years — even dads in uniform.

Military duties will likely require that a parent be separated from the child at some point in their career. Building a strong bond early on can help both parent and child cope when that time comes. Helping to make separations less stressful should improve military readiness and morale.

Beyond that, the new policy is likely to help recruitment, something that’s been a growing problem in the all-volunteer military. The Navy recently raised its maximum age for new recruits to 41, for instance. More problems loom, with labor shortages in the civilian world making employers offer more incentives, while pay for military enlistees was already lagging.

Now recruiters can make the case that things are getting better, that the military is becoming more family-friendly and that officials are heeding the concerns of the troops.

Retention has been a growing problem as well. Those who embark on military careers can get discouraged when they see the reality of the sacrifices expected of them. Fewer officers have been willing to serve long enough to retire, and to become the next generation of leaders. A change that reduces the strains on family life — and knowing that time is there in case of emergencies — should help.

There will have to be adjustments as the military branches work out the details of handling the additional leave, of making sure jobs still get done and deciding how much leave to approve at one time. The leave must be taken during the one-year period following the arrival of the new baby, but it doesn’t all have to be taken at once. Commands are likely to encourage parents to take the leave in several blocks, perhaps as short as a week at a time.

The adjustments will be worth it in the long run. Better morale and healthier family relations translates to increased readiness and a stronger force.

There’s another way the new parental policy might benefit the military in the long run. Despite growing awareness and efforts to make things better, women who serve still face old prejudices. A change that gives males and females equal parental leave removes one more thing that can however wrongly — feed discrimination.

The immediate and long-term benefits for those who serve, their families and the nation’s armed forces should be well worth any temporary inconveniences in implementing this expanded and equitable parental leave.