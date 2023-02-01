Read full article on original website
mytotalretail.com
Retail in 2023 — How Retailers Are Preparing and Investing for Success
According to Adobe, total sales revenue reached $211.7 billion during the 2022 holiday shopping season. Consumers returned to stores in droves following a several year hiatus and online sales continued to climb — creating a near perfect storm for many retail businesses. Now, after a successful holiday shopping season, retailers have turned their attention to 2023. A recent survey from Avalara uncovered what retailers from India, the U.K., and the U.S. are preparing for, investments they're making, and what has them concerned in the new year.
mytotalretail.com
How Retailers Can Capitalize on the 5 Types of Shoppers
No two customers are the same, yet they share many of the same goals and behaviors. An insightful, 18-month-long study of critical purchasing patterns discovered that shoppers fall into five categories: the investigative consumer, the frivolous spender, the experience-driven buyer, the fluctuant shopper, and the conscious consumer. 1. Investigative Consumers.
AOL Corp
Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs
Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
mytotalretail.com
Walmart Raises Minimum Wage for Store Employees
Walmart announced Tuesday that it's raising its minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour, representing a roughly 17 percent jump for the workers who stock shelves and cater to customers. Starting in early March, store employees will make between $14 and $19 an hour. They currently earn between $12 and $18 an hour, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. With the increase, the retailer’s U.S. average hourly wage is expected to be more than $17.50, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said in an employee-wide memo. That’s an increase from an average of $17 an hour. About 340,000 store employees will get a raise, Hatfield said. That amounts to a pay increase for roughly 21 percent of Walmart’s 1.6 million employees.
US employers cut 102,000 jobs in January - a 440% jump from the same time a year ago
Hundreds of thousands of employees are expected to lose work as US businesses announce the most job cuts in January since 2020 seeing a 440% increase than the same time last year.
makeuseof.com
Will Self-Checkout Really Eliminate Jobs?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Self-checkouts are increasingly common in supermarkets. They aren't particularly popular among consumers, but because they don't require a cashier, they are popular with businesses. One of...
mytotalretail.com
How Shiseido's Digital Strategy SVP is Tracking Customer Data Across Channels
Omer Iqbal is the senior vice president of digital strategy and enterprise architecture at Shiseido, one of the top cosmetics companies in the world with a rich portfolio of international brands. While attending Total Retail Tech last fall, Iqbal sat down with our editorial team to discuss how he influences technology decisions at Shiseido, as well as the technology he believes will have a big impact in 2023, both at the beauty company and across the retail industry. He addresses how Shiseido is solving challenges in growing its its direct-to-consumer business and the data it's capturing to better understand its customers shopping with the brand’s retail partners. Lastly, Iqbal shares how the company is using technology to help differentiate itself in the crowded and competitive beauty space.
Development own business and start freelancing
Starting a new business is always fun, exciting and challenging. However, before starting your own business venture, there are some things that you need to take into consideration first. You need to make sure that your new business will succeed in the market before making any investment on it.
mytotalretail.com
At the NRF Big Show: 5G Can Do That!
The National Retail Foundation's (NRF) annual convention in New York is the best way to get the pulse of the retail sector. This is where the who's who of the retail industry gather to share their thoughts on the business. Listening to top CEOs, analysts, industry veterans, and new startups provides a unique insight into the retail sector's undercurrents. Retail has taken a beating amid supply chain shortages, inflation, shifting demands and pandemic anxieties. However, it has survived everything thrown at it, including the chilly New York City weather. Optimism was in the air at NRF 2023 as 35,000 industry professionals from 6,000 retailers representing nearly 2,500 unique brands descended at the Javits Center in Manhattan last month.
Google to slash 12,000 jobs as tech industry layoffs surge
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest technology company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff at the Silicon Valley giant that was also posted on the company's news blog.
programminginsider.com
How To Launch Your Own Small Business or Side Hustle at Home
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Working from home can be a great way to make extra money or even launch your own business. But, with so many different home-based businesses out there, it can be difficult to know where to start. Here are some tips...
Workday cuts hundreds of jobs
The cloud software company Workday plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it lays off about 3 percent of its global workforce. The company told employees in a message on Tuesday that it decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to the layoffs, the majority of which will be those working…
Some employers are still adding jobs. Here's who is hiring.
The economy may be showing signs of weakness, with consumer spending wobbling and home purchases sinking on higher borrowing costs, but there's one economic pillar that isn't slowing down yet: the job market.Friday's jobs report "crushed" expectations with 517,000 new jobs created in January, as Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments, put it. That's more than double what economists had forecast for the monthly report, which serves as a barometer for the health of the U.S. labor market. And the unemployment rate sank to 3.4% last month — the lowest since 1969.The jobs report may have taken some economic...
Gap Inc. Opens Up Supply Chain to SMBs
Gap Inc.. seeking to generate additional revenues, has formed a collaboration with Ware2Go to accelerate its strategy to open up its supply chain to other brands and retailers. The collaboration integrates Ware2Go’s supply chain technology and existing warehousing footprint used by different brands and retailers with Gap Inc.’s GPS Platform Services for outsourcing the company’s distribution centers and warehouses, returns processing, customer insights, technical and digital capabilities. More from WWDA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropIn Rising China, Global Retailers See Upward TrajectoryHow Fashion Players, Retailers Do Start-Up Culture The Ware2Go partnership will act as an accelerator...
mytotalretail.com
REI Announces Corporate Layoffs
Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees this week. CEO Eric Artz noted that REI has made changes at its headquarters to refocus resources in an effort to reach its 2023 goals, including "getting back to profitability as quickly as possible." This included reorganizing and combining several divisions within the headquarters and laying off 167 employees, which the co-op said is approximately 8 percent of the headquarters workforce and less than 1 percent of the total workforce.
