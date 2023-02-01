Pahokee football player heading to Georgetown University

Today is National Signing Day. The years of hard work, on and off the field, is paying off for a Palm Beach County high school athlete.

At Pahokee High School, Blue Devils football star Bijay Boldin is standing out in the classroom as well.

Boldin has earned scholarship offers from some of America's most prestigious universities. Today he revealed he's taking his skills to Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

"The thing that stood out the most about Georgetown is that the coaches expressed how bad they needed me and how bad they wanted me. All they told me how many doors it would open if I got a degree from there in engineering, so I just knew it was the place to go," he said.

Georgetown is not the only premier university that recruited Boldin.

"The other schools that were interested were West Kentucky, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Old Dominion, Brown, Darthmouth, and Yale," he said.

Boldin currently has a 3.9 GPA. His mom, Shaneka Lunford, is a teacher at Pahokee. She said she challenges him to be a good student, just like her dad did.

"He made sure education was the center of our attention growing up and that it would be life-changing for us" she said. "So, we wouldn't have to do the hard labor and that's what I've instilled in my kids as well."

Boldin said he's not nervous about what's coming next.

"No sir, I feel like my mom did the best of her ability to prepare me for the world," he said. "So, I feel like I'm ready."

The district said this is the first time a Pahokee high school football player has had Ivy League offers.

Boldin thinks he's found a perfect fit with the Hoyas.